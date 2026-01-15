Trump threatens Insurrection Act after ambushed ICE agent shoots illegal alien: 'Put an end to the travesty'

Despite their vilification by Democrat officials and an 8,000% increase in death threats, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue in Minneapolis and other dangerous sanctuary jurisdictions to make arrests — 70% of which are reportedly of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States.

When attempting to make one such arrest on Wednesday evening, a federal law enforcement officer was savagely attacked not only by the illegal alien he was pursuing but by a pair of onlookers who apparently felt compelled to frustrate the administration of justice.

'Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence.'

The incident resulted in an apparent defensive shooting, which radicals seized upon as yet another excuse to attack police, engage in wanton destruction, and altogether ramp up what the Department of Justice is now referring to as an "insurrection."

The shooting

The Department of Homeland Security indicated that around 6:50 p.m. local time, federal agents attempted to arrest an illegal alien from Venezuela. The suspect peeled away in his vehicle and fled the scene but ultimately crashed into a parked car.

While the suspect proceeded to take off running, an agent, who has been identified as an ICE officer by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino, caught up with the Venezuelan in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North.

When the ICE officer attempted once again to make the arrest, "the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer," said the DHS.

Seeing the two men struggling on the ground, two individuals exited a nearby apartment and allegedly began attacking the officer with a shovel and a broom handle, enabling the illegal alien to break free.

The Venezuelan allegedly proceeded to use one of the two improvised hitting implements to strike the outnumbered officer.

"Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life," said the DHS.

The two alleged attackers and the Venezuelan — who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg — reportedly barricaded themselves in the apartment but were ultimately flushed out. The illegal alien and the officer were taken to the hospital, and the two suspected attackers were placed in custody.

Minneapolis police were ultimately joined at the scene by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that a broom and a snow shovel were found at the scene of the struggle and indicated "at least one person may have assaulted federal law enforcement."

The Minneapolis reflex

O'Hara indicated that in the wake of the struggle and shooting, a mob assembled and began "engaging in unlawful acts."

In addition to pelting law enforcement officers with incendiary devices, ice, rocks, and other projectiles, rioters ransacked and vandalized federal vehicles, videos showed.

Mayor Jacob Frey (D) wasted no time in fanning the flames, referring to ICE during a press conference on Wednesday night as an invading force that's supposedly rounding up American citizens.

"I've seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable," said Frey.

After demonizing ICE and championing anti-ICE protests, Frey suggested that radicals "taking the bait" weren't helping.

Gov. Tim Walz (D) also responded with mixed signals, characterizing federal agents as villains and recommending resistance but also suggesting that Minnesotans should remain peaceful.

"You're angry. I’m angry. Angry is not a strong enough word," Walz said in a video address on Wednesday night. "You are not powerless, you are not helpless, and you are certainly not alone. All across Minnesota people are learning about opportunities, not just to resist, but to help people who are in danger."

The Justice Department evidently saw the signal through the noise and accused the two Minnesota Democratic Party leaders of incitement.

"ICE operates in thousands of counties without incident. Men and women doing their jobs, protecting us from criminal aliens," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It's disgusting."

"Walz and Frey," continued Blanche. "I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise."

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday morning to invoke the Insurrection Act "if the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job."

Trump noted that many presidents have utilized the Insurrection Act of 1807 and that it would "quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great state."

