ICE busts child rapist and murderer — 70% of agency's arrests target criminal illegal aliens with prior charges, convictions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue their efforts to remove the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities.

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted the Tuesday arrests of five illegal aliens in a press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

'What the media and sanctuary politicians do not want the American public to know is 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the US.'

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of first-degree rape of a child, homicide, and arson," the DHS wrote.

Federal agents captured Eduardo Salgado-Martinez, a Mexican national who was previously convicted of first-degree rape of a child in Benton County, Washington.

A 2019 local news report by KEPR-TV explained that Salgado-Martinez's charges stemmed from an attack in 1995 but that he spent years on the run. Prosecutors claimed he raped two boys, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old, whom he was babysitting.

Salgado-Martinez's brother was found guilty of similar charges.

Eduardo Salgado-Martinez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE officers nabbed Fermin Flores-Ramales, also from Mexico, who was convicted of rape in New York City.

Fermin Flores-Ramales. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Khanh Tuan Pham, a Vietnamese national, was convicted of homicide, conspiracy, vehicle theft, and receiving stolen property in San Diego, California.

Khanh Tuan Pham. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Agents caught Miguel Molina-Palacios, an illegal alien from El Salvador. He was previously convicted of arson in Queens, New York.

Miguel Molina-Palacios. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE agents also captured Everado Javier Sanchez-Rivera, a Mexican national with a criminal history including burglary of habitation in Harris County, Texas.

Everado Javier Sanchez-Rivera. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

"Our ICE law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday's arrests included child rapists, murderers, and arsonists," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

"What the media and sanctuary politicians do not want the American public to know is 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Despite comparisons to the Gestapo and an 8,000% increase in death threats, our officers show up every day and arrest heinous criminals from American communities," McLaughlin added.

