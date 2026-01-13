Blocking ICE with 'micro-intifada': Good's group taught de-arrest, cop-car chaos before her death

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Macklin Good last week in Minneapolis.

It is abundantly clear, thanks in part to the multiple videos taken of the Jan. 7 incident, that: Good was blocking traffic with her vehicle in an apparent effort to interrupt a federal law enforcement operation; federal agents repeatedly ordered Good to exit her vehicle while her romantic partner issued derisive comments nearby; Good ignored the lawful orders and accelerated toward an ICE agent; and the ICE agent opened fire in self-defense as Good drove into him.

'Each one is a micro-intifada which can spread and inspire others until we may finally shake off this noxious ruling order all together [sic].'

Despite all the evidence to contrary, Democrats and the liberal media have worked overtime to portray Good as a blameless victim of a callous federal agent. This task will likely be more difficult in light of new findings concerning the radical nature of Good's anti-ICE group and its embrace of a "micro-intifada" stratagem.

Local sources recently informed the New York Post that Good was an anti-ICE "warrior" involved in an "ICE Watch" group dedicated to tracking and disrupting immigration enforcement operations as well as other law enforcement initiatives. The group also has a history of doxxing federal immigration agents on social media, providing illegal aliens with tips on how to evade arrest, and pushing leftist calls for revolution.

Neighbors told the Post that Good regularly attended the local chapter's meetings and received "thorough training" from the radical group.

Homeland Security sources not only confirmed Good's association with the group to Fox News but indicated that she had followed ICE agents to multiple locations before her fatal encounter last week.

RELATED: 'You don't want this smoke': Philly DA and sheriff threaten ICE officers — DHS just laughs

Photo by Jason Alpert-Wisnia/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The specific group to which Good apparently belonged shared various pieces of leftist agitprop and radical literature to Instagram, including a "de-arrest primer," reported the Post.

The subversive instruction manual, which was apparently published in 2024, advocates for "pulling and pushing an officer off of an arrestee and/or breaking their grip on an arrestee"; helping arrestees escape by carrying handcuff keys to protests and opening the doors of law enforcement vehicles; and "totally surrounding the officers who have the arrestee or otherwise blocking them and/or their vehicle."

"A hostile crowd at protest that's shown its willingness to act often makes officers think twice," says the manual.

The manual also features an image of masked radicals interfering with a fellow traveler's arrest. The image is captioned, "Each de-arrest is a 'shaking off' which is to say each one is a micro-intifada which can spread and inspire others until we may finally shake off this noxious ruling order all together [sic]."

Good's anti-ICE group makes repeated references in other posts to engaging in an intifada, an Arabic term meaning uprising that is often associated with violent radicalism.

In a Sept. 10 post, for instance, the group shared a graphic advocating for the globalization of the intifada, stating, "We call to resist colonial and imperialist oppression in all its forms, transcending borders in our unified struggle for our collective liberation."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!