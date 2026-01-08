'You should be ashamed': Vance fires back at media for forgetting key details about Minnesota ICE shooting

At a Thursday press briefing at the White House, Vice President JD Vance had some choice words for the corporate media, which have been caught leaving out key details about the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis — especially the context for the agent involved.

Vance was referring to the deportation operation that turned deadly on Wednesday after an ICE officer was forced to defend himself from an aggravated driver. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, was fatally shot by the ICE agent.

'Everybody who has been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her — you should be ashamed of yourselves.'

The incident may have sparked a sense of déjà vu for the agent since this wasn't his first brush with vehicular violence while on the job. Video evidence emerged of a similar attack involving the same agent from June.

Addressing a slanted headline from CNN — which he read as: "Outrage after ICE officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis" — Vance said at the press briefing, "Everybody who has been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her — you should be ashamed of yourselves. Every single one of you."

RELATED: How the Minneapolis ICE agent who fired in self-defense was nearly killed by an illegal alien child rapist in June

"What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So you think maybe he's a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?" Vance asked.

"What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America," Vance added angrily. "What that headline leaves out is that that woman is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to doxx, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job."

"If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques, to try to make it impossible for the president of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws," he added.

"The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day."

Blaze News could not find a CNN article that matched the headline read by Vance, though the outlet has published many articles about the incident, including "What we know about ICE's fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minneapolis" and "Mother of 3 who loved to sing and write poetry shot and killed by ICE in Minneapolis."

Blaze News has reached out to CNN for comment.

