DHS: Armed suspect fatally shot by federal agent in Minneapolis; suspect 'violently resisted' disarming attempt

The Department of Homeland Security said an armed suspect was fatally shot Saturday by a federal agent in Minneapolis and that the suspect "violently resisted" a disarming attempt.

DHS indicated a firearm and two magazines were recovered.

'They have encouraged these reckless confrontations and attacks on our agents and officers.'

"At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun," DHS said.

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted," DHS added. "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."

DHS also said "the suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID — this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

RELATED: Vance crushes false narrative about ICE 'arresting' 5-year-old boy

Gun that the Department of Homeland Security says fatally shot suspect was carrying Saturday in Minneapolis. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

"About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement," DHS also said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the fatally shot man was 37 years old, the Associated Press reported, adding that the chief "urged people to remain peaceful and not to destroy the city." O’Hara said there was limited information about the shooting and called on people to leave the area and said it’s “not sustainable," the AP added.

Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as well as Democrat U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota seized on the shooting as another opportunity to demand the ouster of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the Gopher State.

Walz, who indicated that he has spoken with the White House, stated, "Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Klobuchar wrote, "To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW."

"Another catastrophic shooting in Minneapolis by federal agents," wrote Smith. "ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs."

RELATED: 'Maga maggots': Guns, body armor, ammo, Palestinian flag found at home of man accused of threatening to murder ICE agents

In the wake of the shooting, the Border Patrol Union suggested a shooting likely would have been defensive and condemned the incendiary rhetoric spread in recent weeks by politicians and the liberal media.

"Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed 'peaceful' protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions," said the union.

"We have pleaded with and warned the media and the politicians that their irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric is going to get people unnecessarily hurt, or worse, killed when they portray our agents and officers as the aggressors," continued the union. "They have encouraged these reckless confrontations and attacks on our agents and officers who are performing their lawful duties and enforcing the laws that Congress has put on the books."

Editor's note: This story was edited after publication to include the age of the fatally shot individual as well as commentary from the Minneapolis Police Chief.

This is a developing story; updates may be added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!