'Maga maggots': Guns, body armor, ammo, Palestinian flag found at home of man accused of threatening to murder ICE agents

Democrats and the liberal media have been working overtime to vilify and dehumanize the men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This demonization campaign — which opened a new front Sunday with the mob action against Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota — has coincided with unprecedented spikes in assaults and death threats against ICE agents.

'Alright, you got me.'

The growing left-wing animus is not, however, going unanswered.

Two men were charged in separate cases this week for allegedly threatening to murder ICE agents.

Justin Mesael Novoa, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was federally charged Thursday with making threatening interstate communications. Novoa apparently has been stewing for months, allegedly issuing threats on X which were brought to the attention of Homeland Security Investigations.

According to the Justice Department, HSI investigators came across a June 2025 post in which Novoa allegedly wrote, "They should blast every ice agent they find."

Apparently it was far from a one-off articulation of bloodthirst.

In November, Novoa allegedly wrote, "Can't wait to shoot these p***y ice agents and r*****d maga maggots."

Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Court documents indicate that Elon Musk's X Corp. provided HSI with account details, including an email in Novoa's name as well as his phone number, reported WSYX-TV.

Investigators subsequently found other troubling posts on Novoa's alleged X account including numerous anti-Semitic posts calling Jewish people "subhuman" and "filthy" as well as posts referencing Adolf Hitler.

When federal agents executed a search warrant at the radical's residence in December, they found body armor, a pair of military-issue helmets, two rifles, two shotguns, a handgun, and a wealth of ammunition.

A Palestinian flag reportedly also was found in Novoa's room.

Novoa allegedly told federal agents conducting the search, "Alright, you got me. That was me," adding, "Damn, so Elon [Musk] does give you access to that," reported WSYX.

Novoa, whose preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 5, apparently did not have an adult criminal history, and court documents indicate he was not prohibited from possessing firearms.

In a separate case, a man from Harrison County, West Virginia, also was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to murder federal immigration agents and supporters of President Donald Trump. Cody Smith, 20, has been charged with making terroristic threats and was being held at North Central Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police learned that Smith had posted videos of himself online in which he allegedly said he was going to attack and kill ICE agents and made threats against Trump. Smith also allegedly indicated on social media that he intended to murder Trump supporters and service members willing to "bootlick," reported WBOY-TV.

Blaze News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

These alleged terroristic threats also come amid Democratic officials' increasingly incendiary rhetoric.

Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey, for instance, characterized ICE as an "occupying force." In a recent interview, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes accused federal immigration officers of engaging in "thuggish, brutish behavior" and discussed scenarios in which it may be reasonable to shoot masked ICE agents.

Earlier this month, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin noted that "the unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement is a direct result of sanctuary politicians and the media creating an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them."

