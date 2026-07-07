ICE officer shoots and kills illegal alien who allegedly tried to run him over during traffic stop in Houston

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Houston led to the shooting death of a Mexican illegal alien who allegedly tried to run over officers.

Officers were performing a traffic stop as part of a "targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien" just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Canal Street and Wayside Drive, according to an ICE spokesperson.

'All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation.'

Rather than pull over, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo reportedly tried to escape in his vehicle and rammed into an ICE vehicle.

ICE said he then "weaponized" his vehicle and tried to run over an officer, who fired in self-defense.

Araujo was struck in the stomach and transported to a hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, according to ICE, but the FBI said it was investigating the potential assault on a federal officer, not the man's death.

Video reportedly from the incident shows Araujo groaning on the ground near a white van while officers attend to him.

Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas issued a statement about the incident on social media.

"ICE has released an initial account, but the facts must be independently and thoroughly investigated, including the circumstances that led to the use of deadly force," she wrote.

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"All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation," she added. "The victim's family, my constituents, and the entire community deserve a complete and transparent accounting of what happened."

Houston City Council Member Alejandra Salinas also called for a "thorough and impartial investigation" into the circumstances of the lethal shooting.

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