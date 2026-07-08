California Democrat calls for ICE to be abolished after Homan announces 'record' illegal alien arrests

A Democratic congressman in California reiterated his call to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a record high number of arrests was reported.

Border czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News and lauded the historic number of arrests over the five-day period while talking about the effort to strip commercial licenses from illegal aliens.

Federal officials had been able to rescind over 28,000 commercial licenses that were being held by illegal aliens.

"In the last five days, ICE has arrested over 10,000 illegal aliens, which is a record for the agency," Homan said to Fox host Dana Perino. "So we're hitting on all cylinders. There's just a lot of these people to find, but we are out there every day looking for them."

He suggested that officials in states like New York were sheltering illegal aliens from these federal investigations.

"The problem is, we're working very well with red states; in blue states it's still a struggle, right? Places like New York, I mean, ICE and CBP can't even get access to the DMV database!"

He added that federal officials had been able to rescind over 28,000 commercial licenses that were being held by illegal aliens since May 1.

In response, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) posted a statement on the X social media platform calling for ICE to be replaced.

"We cannot ignore their continued abuse and violation of human rights. It's time to abolish ICE and replace it," Khanna wrote in the post.

"These people being detained are being denied basic human rights," Khanna said in a video attached to the post.

RELATED: Majority of Americans approve of Trump's response to anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis: Harvard poll

"I was at the California detention center. I saw someone with blood in his urine who was denied medical care," he continued. "I saw rocks in the food. I saw people shivering because they didn't have clothes. We need to stop funding ICE that's violating human rights."

Homan went on in the Fox interview to accuse sanctuary mayors and state governors of "normalizing" illegal immigration by allowing illegal aliens to have driver's licenses.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!