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Pat Gray exposes the truth about the new wave of radical democratic socialist candidates
July 07, 2026
And they’re pushing a far-left agenda that could fundamentally transform America.
As a growing number of democratic socialists win elections and progressive policies gain traction nationwide, BlazeTV host Pat Gray is incredibly concerned about the left’s plans for America’s future.
“They are doing their damnedest to ruin this country — just bring it completely down, because ... it can’t be brought down from without. So they’re hell-bent on doing it from within,” he says.
Executive producer Keith Malinak agrees, pointing out that the new Equality Act the left is pushing is essentially the same thing as the Civil Rights Act.
“It will take the Civil Rights Act and say, ‘Hey, guess what, trans people get all those rights, too. And you have no choice,’” Malinak explains.
“They’ve got their own problems in the party because they’re being taken over by communists and they don’t even care,” Gray chimes in.
“In fact, some of them are in love with it,” he says, explaining that radical democratic socialists have been winning elections across the country.
“We had a 29-year-old Ethiopian-born socialist in Colorado who just defeated a 30-year congresswoman. She’s been elected 15 times, and now a 29-year-old Ethiopian who’s a socialist just beat her,” he explains, pointing out that this particular congresswoman, Melat Kiros, has claimed America deserved 9/11.
Kiros also “wants all illegals who are here to just be granted immunity and amnesty and citizenship.”
“And she wants to abolish ICE. And she was elected,” Gray says.
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