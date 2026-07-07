Democrat who narrowly lost to DeSantis in Florida arrested on drug charges

A Democrat who ran for governor in Florida a few years ago is facing criminal allegations once again, this time in Alabama.

Andrew Demetric Gillum was pulled over for erratic driving and found to be in possession of methamphetamines and other drug paraphernalia, according to the Daphne Police Department.

A probable cause search of the car ... allegedly led to the seizure of three packages of methamphetamines.

Gillum was the Democratic candidate for Florida governor in 2018, when he narrowly lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by just 33,000 votes, less than 1% of the vote.

On Thursday, Gillum was handcuffed and booked into the Daphne City Jail in Alabama.

Police claimed the 46-year-old was pulled over on U.S. Highway 98 near North Main Street at about 10:45 p.m. before an officer noticed a glass pipe on the center console.

That prompted a probable cause search of the car that allegedly led to the seizure of three packages of methamphetamines as well as the discovery of several rolled marijuana cigarettes.

Gillum was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession, according to jail records.

He was transferred from the city jail to the Baldwin County Correctional Facility in Alabama.

Gillum had a previous brush with the law involving methamphetamine allegations when he was found to be so inebriated at the 2020 scene of an overdose that police were unable to communicate with him.

"Inside of the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room," a police incident report stated.

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He left the scene and later claimed in a statement that he had gone to a wedding celebration and had too much to drink. He also denied partaking in methamphetamines.

The man who had overdosed in the hotel room identified himself as an escort online. Gillum revealed that he identified as bisexual after the incident.

Gillum later said that he cried every day since the incident, where a photo showed him naked on the floor of the hotel.

"That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state," he said. "Unconscious, having given no consent and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally laying in my own vomit."

Gillum was also charged with nearly two dozen counts of wire fraud in 2022 but was acquitted of all charges.

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