Birth tourism, surrogacy, and the ‘Chinese communist plot to subvert our elections’

The Supreme Court ruled last week to uphold birthright citizenship — and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler is horrified, calling it not only “one of the most devastating Supreme Court rulings of our lifetime,” but a “Chinese communist plot to subvert our elections.”

“One million Chinese communists will soon be eligible U.S. voters. You heard me. One million Chinese citizens — and if you’re a Chinese citizen, you’ve been indoctrinated in communism,” she explains.

“One million Chinese citizens who are communists, who’ve been indoctrinated to hate the United States and live in China, will soon be able to cast their ballot for your elected officials. Because the Chinese ... they pay surrogates in the United States to birth their babies on U.S. soil,” she continues.

“So, they send their sperm to the United States. They buy an egg from an American, or they send an egg with them. They have a surrogate carry the baby, give birth on U.S. soil. That baby is now a U.S. citizen because he or she was born on U.S. soil,” she adds.

Or, she points out, wealthy Chinese will get pregnant and come to the United States to “visit to vacation.”

“They give birth to their child on U.S. soil, which makes the child a U.S. citizen. They then take the babies, whether born of surrogates or born of birth tourism, back to China, indoctrinate them into communists because that’s what happens in China,” she says.

Those children then turn 18 and are “deployed to vote in our elections.”

“And when I say deployed to vote in our elections, they don’t even have to come here. They can vote mail-in ballots. They can vote absentee. Their ballot can quite literally be mailed to them in China,” Wheeler explains.

“They can fill it out to vote for your president, send it back, and it can sway the outcome of our elections. This is not hypothetical,” she continues, pointing out that the first round of these Chinese communist U.S. citizens are about to turn 18.

“The first of these will be voting in our elections as early as 2028,” she says. “That’s right, the next presidential election.”

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