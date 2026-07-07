Belgian soccer players mock Trump after absolute rout of Team USA in World Cup

Players on the Belgian soccer team celebrated their crushing victory over the United States men's national team on Monday night by mocking President Donald Trump's famous dance.

Belgium took control of the game in Seattle, Washington, early on and did not let up. After a few key mistakes by the American team, Belgium skated easily to a 4-1 victory.

Videos on social media show them gesturing and laughing.

The game was also politicized in the days leading up to the game when Trump told reporters he had called the FIFA president to request a review of a red-card penalty in a previous game that led to the suspension of one of the best U.S. players.

When FIFA reversed the decision and allowed the player to compete against Belgium, critics accused the U.S. of abusing its political power to gain an unfair advantage.

Belgian players responded by doing the "Trump dance" on the field after scoring a fourth goal in the second half. Videos on social media show them gesturing and laughing.

The official account for the team also joined in by posting the message, "Overturn this," in reference to the red-card controversy. After the game, the Belgians continued their mockery in the locker room by doing Trump's signature dance.

Athletes in the U.S. have sometimes danced in the Trump manner, which sometimes led to criticism from Trump opponents.

The American team was the last of the three host countries to be knocked out of the round-of-16, with Mexico falling to England and Canada falling to Morocco.

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Despite the unceremonious exit of the American team, the World Cup matches in North America have been a great success for FIFA and the host countries. The U.S. has been greatly praised by visitors posting viral content on social media about their experiences with American culture and hospitality.

Belgium will go on to play Spain in the World Cup quarterfinals.

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