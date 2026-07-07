'Comedian' ambushed homeless, disabled people with high-powered, motorized water guns — and posted videos of his deeds: Cops

Houston Police last week said they arrested a 34-year-old male after investigating multiple cases of disabled and homeless people who'd been shot with high-powered, motorized water guns.

Police said Christopher Cayce — after taunting his victims and posting videos of the incidents on social media — was charged with assault with bodily injury.

'In my eyes this was harmless fun that we all enjoy at one point of life.'

"I'm totally a thousand percent sorry for this, and that's not just saying this because I'm caught," Cayce told KTRK-TV Friday.

Cayce — a "self-described comedian," according to the station — since last summer had been recording videos of himself driving around the Houston area and ambushing people with water guns.

But he was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault for spraying two men on June 4, KTRK said.

Many of his targets appeared to be homeless, and police said some of his victims were disabled, the station reported.

A KTRK reporter asked Cayce why he targeted "some of the city's most vulnerable," and he replied, "In my videos, I don't just shoot homeless people."

The station said that in one video he lures a woman to his car with money before spraying her in the face, and in another video he throws food at a man before shooting him with a water gun.

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According to the Houston Chronicle, Cayce also took to Facebook to defend himself.

"I REALLY LOVE THESE PEOPLE I'M NOT A BAD PERSON," he wrote Saturday alongside a video showing him handing food to people from the back of a pickup truck, the paper said, adding that Cayce's post tagged the Houston Police Department.

"I feed these people," Cayce told KTRK. "I gave these people $500 worth of clothes. I don't post all my positive stuff 'cause it don't get views. My channel algorithm was me shooting people with water guns."

The Chronicle said Cayce in another post apologized for his "childish activities" but maintained he never intended to hurt anyone.

"For all the feelings I hurt I do sincerely apologize for my actions," he wrote, the paper said. "In my eyes this was harmless fun that we all enjoy at one point of life."

Cayce also argued that many of those condemning him online ignore the homeless in everyday life, the Chronicle said.

In the KTRK interview, Cayce held up a cross and said, "I just put this in front of the door. I walk and pray every day. Every time I go out, I pray before I go and shoot these people because I really don't want to hurt nobody."

"Believe it or not I keep God first," Cayce also wrote on Facebook, the Chronicle said.

KTRK also pointed out that in one post, Cayce refers to his targets as "zombies," but he told the station that "I'm not calling them zombies because that's what they are. It's all commentary for the content. It's not what I really, truly mean. I love everybody genuinely."

Cayce is set to appear in court Thursday, KTRK reported, and he also said he's done with his water-gun exploits.

"They took all my water guns," he added to the station. "You can go buy more easily, but I told them I'm done with it. I'm not gonna shoot nobody no more."

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