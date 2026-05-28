12-year-old accused of kicking in home's front door, breaking its frame — and homeowner isn't having one bit of it

A 12-year-old male is accused of kicking in a home's door and breaking its frame in Howell, New Jersey, earlier this week, but the homeowner wasn't having any of it — and chased the kid.

The homeowner called police just before 3:30 p.m. Monday to report someone trying to break into the Princeton Drive home, Lt. John Barroqueiro told Patch.

'At this point in time, no evidence is available to substantiate the later allegations.'

Arriving police found the homeowner holding the 12-year-old on the ground, Barroqueiro added to the outlet.

The homeowner told police he heard a loud bang at the front of his home, Patch reported. When the homeowner went to his front door, he found it had been forced open, and the door frame was broken, Barroqueiro told the outlet.

What's more, the homeowner told police he saw the boy running toward his driveway, getting on an e-bike, and riding away, Barroqueiro noted to Patch.

But the homeowner wasn't letting this one go.

Police told the outlet the homeowner followed the boy in his vehicle, caught up to him a short distance away, got the boy to stop, and then held him on the ground until officers arrived.

The homeowner was wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and sandals, and he was not carrying anything during his interaction with officers, Barroqueiro added to Patch.

The homeowner then showed officers Ring camera video from his front door, the outlet said, and officers saw the boy come up to the front door, turn around, and give the door a hard kick, which forced the door open and damaged it, Barroqueiro told the outlet.

Officers discovered significant damage to the front door when they went to the house to check it, police told Patch.

The boy was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, then released to his father at police headquarters, Barroqueiro noted to the outlet.

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Image source: Howell (N.J.) Police Department

However, the boy's mother came to police headquarters on Monday evening and alleged the homeowner pointed a gun at her son, Barroqueiro told Patch.

Officers went back to the scene and reviewed all available surveillance video and spoke to several eyewitnesses, Barroqueiro noted to the outlet, adding that witnesses told police the homeowner never pointed a gun at the boy, and there was no firearm present during the incident.

"At this point in time, no evidence is available to substantiate the later allegations," Barroqueiro told Patch.

Anyone with information about the event or who witnessed it is asked to call Patrol Officer Elie Lavarin at 732-938-4575, ext. 2722, the outlet said.

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