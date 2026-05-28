Does 'Wheel of Fortune' hold the secret to a long-lasting marriage?

Husbands have a way of subtly revealing if their marriage will last, and the tell is broadcast on international TV, according to one amateur researcher.

An avid "Wheel of Fortune" viewer took in almost 2,000 episodes of the game show and seemingly found a distinct pattern in male contestants and how they speak about their wives.

'Could you imagine your husband going on national television and referring to you simply as his wife?'

Split decision

Across 1,950 episodes that aired between 2010 and 2019, a content creator called Joey Toks said he categorized male contestants into two categories. First, of the 2,855 male contestants, he took the 2,016 of them that mentioned their wives while introducing themselves to former host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White.

He then split the contestants into those who added a complimentary adjective about their wives and those who did not. Of the 1,660 men who complimented their wives, 91 of them, or 5.48%, got divorced within five years of the date the episode aired.

However, among the 356 men who did not compliment their wives, 55 of them had a confirmed divorce within five years of their episode airing, a staggering 15.45%.



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Breadwinner boost

While the researcher admitted that the numbers consist of "full divorces that [he] could confirm" and that the data of course is "not perfect," it suggests that the rate at which those who were not complimentary toward their wives got divorced was triple the rate of those who did compliment them.

Further piling onto the non-complimentary husbands, the TV savant also pointed out how many of the men won more than $40,000.

Just 7% of the 185 complimentary husbands who took home big winnings got a divorce within five years of their victory.

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Happy wife ...

At the same time, 17% of the men who did not use complimentary adjectives for their significant other had a full divorce within five years.

The complimentary men also won big at a rate three points higher than their counterparts (11.14% versus 8.14%).

"Could you imagine your husband going on national television and referring to you simply as his wife instead of his 'beautiful wife' or 'wonderful wife'?" the TikTok user asked.

In response, the official "Wheel of Fortune" TikTok account simply commented on the video, "Bruh."

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