Tony Hinchcliffe: Chelsea Handler's 'Nazi' insult is the brainchild of 'mentally ill liberals'

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe says Los Angeles writers are living in an unfunny liberal bubble of mental illness, and that includes those who write for Chelsea Handler.

Hinchcliffe's reaction to Netflix's roast of Kevin Hart aired on Monday during his show "Kill Tony," which was filmed the day after he went head-to-head with Handler in front of the world.

'They just read what the writers wrote for them without any originality whatsoever.'

Heil Handler

During the roast, Handler called Hinchcliffe and fellow star Shane Gillis white supremacists and Nazis who would rather spend their time burning crosses, while Hinchcliffe poked fun at how the 51-year-old comedienne constantly brags about being childless and single.

Hinchcliffe wasted no time getting right into the good stuff on Monday, saying that the roast was the first time he had been "called a Nazi multiple times in just a few hours."

The Ohio native recalled that while everyone human he has interacted with told him his performance was "unbelievable," fake news media was busy trying to convince the general public otherwise.

"There's news articles — because the news isn't real. Nothing is real — that say that I got lit up by Chelsea Handler, which is very, very funny because that's not what happened at all."

The "Kill Tony" host described Handler as a "c**t" who "just kept coming at me" despite making false claims like he had taken money from Saudi Arabia.

"The teleprompter only went down during my set," Hinchcliffe recalled. "And it gave me a lot of opportunity to remind Chelsea Handler what she looks like and where her life is, because she had it coming."

RELATED: Chelsea Handler learned a valuable lesson — if you're going to attack Tony Hinchcliffe, don't go first

Bubble-brained

Hinchcliffe blamed Handler's lack of creativity on her writers, describing L.A. writing circles as "a lot of mentally ill liberals" who call him a Nazi but somehow can't tell that his show is performed with a bunch of "blacks and Jews and Mexicans" around him. Hinchcliffe was referring to his trio of Mexican brass musicians, his Mexican drummer, and his black keyboard player and black guitarist (who is also blind).

"I guess I'm a f**king Nazi somehow," Hinchcliffe added. "I guess the guy that pulls names out of a bucket, giving everybody an opportunity, is a Nazi. Isn't that something?"

Hinchcliffe described those putting racist labels on him as people who have "never written anything in their lives," summing them up as being cue-card and teleprompter readers.

"They just read what the writers wrote for them without any originality whatsoever," he explained. While some of the others are good writers, the 41-year-old admitted, "the rest of them are just living in a bubble of mental illness, and it's very exciting."

RELATED: 'ROAST' BEEF: Chelsea Handler scolds fellow comics for 'racist,' 'sexist' jokes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Roast redux

While Hinchcliffe disagreed with the idea that comedians like Handler should go first in the broadcast, he said it gave him the opportunity to watch what she was doing and prepare for the onslaught he was about to deliver.

Hinchcliffe paraphrased that even though he "got called a Nazi, gay, [and] a racist over and over again," he is "none of those three things," but those he made fun of are in fact "fat, ugly, black, [or] Jewish."

The "Kill Tony" crowd went wild after those comments, as Hinchcliffe concluded, "Anyway, it was fun."

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