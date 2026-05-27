'Hot' Chelsea Handler digs up dirt from Tony Hinchcliffe, Shane Gillis ex-files

Television host Chelsea Handler said she knows exactly what comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe are like behind closed doors after allegedly talking to their ex-girlfriends.

In addition to throwing insults at the two stars in a recent interview, Handler also talked about how her promiscuity is justifiable so long as she is "hot."

'I'm rich, I'm famous, and I'm hot.'

'Gross vibe'

The 51-year-old said she knew there was going to be a "gross vibe" at the Kevin Hart roast, and she blamed Gillis and Hinchcliffe for setting the mood.

Handler told podcast host Deon Cole that she had Gillis' and Hinchcliffe's ex-girlfriends "blowing up" her inbox to tell her about them, which led her to the conclusion, "Oh, these guys are pretty bad."

Handler followed her game of telephone by stating that what she was told confirmed "everything we know" about the two comedians.

"That they're racist, that they're bigots, that they're sexist, you know, that they think they're, like, invincible," Handler claimed.

Gillis "believes — this is per one of his exes — that he's invincible. He's like, 'Doesn't matter. I can say anything I want,'" Handler said.

Despite claiming the duo's jokes at the Netflix roast were "gross" and filled with "disgustingness," Handler described herself as the same as the two comedians, but a female version.

"I don't care if these guys say that I'm a whore. Like, I'm doing exactly what they're doing, except I'm a woman and I'm allowed to. ... I'm rich, I'm famous, and I'm hot. So I'm f**king people."

RELATED: Chelsea Handler learned a valuable lesson — if you're going to attack Tony Hinchcliffe, don't go first

Sex machine

After receiving confirmation of her empowerment from the host, Handler reaffirmed that her age would not stop her from having a lot of sexual partners.

"That's what I'm going to do. And I'm going to continue to keep doing that as long as, you know, I remain as f**kable as I am," she claimed.

Handler took a hard stance against roast jokes Gillis and Hinchcliffe made about race, "lynching," and black comedian Sheryl Underwood's deceased husband. At the same time, though, she admitted that even though many black people — including Underwood herself — did not get offended by the jokes, she still found it "gross."

"I'm not here to tell black people what's funny about black jokes," Handler told Cole.

"That's my opinion. I don't like that. I also don't like the N-word, but I have plenty of black friends who toss that around all the time. It's not my place to say, 'Oh, that word makes me feel uncomfortable.' You know, black people are allowed to do whatever they want."

RELATED: 'SNL' star Che blasts Kevin Hart roast's white writers — after he turned down job

Offensive line

Handler's interview was posted on Wednesday, but so was an appearance by Underwood on Gillis' podcast. Not only had Gillis previously revealed that Underwood immediately approved his jokes when he called her ahead of the roast, but she told Gillis to his face that she did not want anyone to be offended on her behalf.

"Don't be offended for me if I'm not offended. But be offended for your point of view," she told Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker. "You can have your point of view; we're not saying you can't have it."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!