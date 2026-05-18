'SNL' star Che blasts Kevin Hart roast's white writers — after he turned down job

"Saturday Night Live" actor Michael Che mocked Netflix's Kevin Hart roast for having too many white writers after backing out of the production himself.

Che, who chose not to participate in the show due to a scheduling conflict with "SNL," Variety reported, posted online two days later about white writers writing for a roast about a black comedian.

'White guys and black people joke different.'

Even though veteran comic Jeff Ross told Variety on Monday that, like all roasts, "nothing was off limits," Che followed up on Instagram on Tuesday with critiques about the jokes that were made.

Shoe-in

"White guys and black people joke different. Black guy[s] roast like, 'Look at this n***a's shoes!'" Che began. "White roasts are like, 'Slavery, math, slain teens, sex crimes, slurs, family secrets.' White guys don’t give a f**k about they shoes."

That post has since been removed, as was Che's second post, which again focused on the race of the comics on the show.

"Let's do a roast celebrating the career of the most successful black comic in the last 10 years," Che wrote. "I love that! Who should we get to write it?" In the next slide of the post, Che showed a picture of five white writers hired by Shane Gillis: Nick Mullen, J.P. McDade, Mike Lawrence, Dan St. Germain, and Zac Amico.

Che followed the picture up with the text, “C'monnnnnnnnn ... that's not funny?"

Not only would the implication be that black comedians who performed, like Katt Williams, did not write their own jokes, but that there weren't other black comics who wrote for the show; he was completely wrong.

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Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Roast so white?

Che's choice of writers to mention may have been selectively curated, however. Not only did the production have 17 different writers listed on the IMDb page — several of whom were black — there were an additional 17 comedians who provided "special material."

Comedian David Lucas, who is black, confirmed on his Instagram page that this refers to additional writers.

"God is Great I was one of the Writers on the Roast of Kevin Hart," Lucas wrote, alongside a picture of the credits that featured his name.

Along with Lucas were several other black comedians like Jerron Horton, Spank Horton, and Myke Wright. The writing group also included female writers like Vannesa Ramos and Madison Sinclair.

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Sorry, not sorry

After seemingly receiving backlash over his comments, Che put out a new statement saying, "Im sorry I said those writers were white."

"They're not," he added. Followed by, "Please respect my family's privacy at this time."

Che also liked a fan comment that joked that it takes a real man to admit when he's "not wrong."

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