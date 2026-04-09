'SNL' cast member admits to ‘pantsing’ 6-year-old boy in viral Vanity Fair video — clip immediately edited

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman is facing intense backlash after she admitted in a Vanity Fair game show video that she was fired as a teenage camp counselor for "pantsing" a 6-year-old boy as a prank.

“I was fired as a camp counselor. I pantsed a boy, and he wasn’t wearing underpants, and then a giant school bus drove by,” she recounted, noting that the boy was “6” when this incident happened.

When her fellow cast members reacted in shock, Fineman continued, “No, it was a different time! Like he would be like, ‘Hey, can I have a hug?’ and I'd go to hug him and then he’d like lift my shirt like a d**k. And then I was like, ‘I'm going to get back at you,’ and so we were on a hike, and I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there, it's a hawk,’ and then I yanked his pants down. He wasn't wearing underwear. His little ding-a-ling was out.”

Although Vanity Fair has since edited out some of Fineman’s most controversial statements — specifically her admission that the boy was 6 and her use of the term “ding-a-ling” — Sara Gonzales has the fully intact clip. On a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” she played the unedited video and reacted to it.

“Chloe [Fineman] thought that she was being funny when she admitted to sexually assaulting a child,” says Sara, lamenting the devolution of "SNL" from genuinely good comedy into woke, preachy politics.

“It wasn’t a ‘different time’ then. There was not a time where adult camp counselors could pants 6-year-olds,” she continues.

Sara notes that there’s been unsurprising silence from the left on Fineman’s disturbing comments.

“Not a peep. The same people who were like, ‘The Epstein files, we hate child predators, release the files’ — but nothing to say about this woman admitting that she sexually assaulted a 6-year-old. This is crazy,” she condemns.

“Is she going to be removed from 'SNL'? Are the cast members going to continue to work with a sexual predator?” she asks. “Probably, because the left has no morals and no values. They only wish to use those morals and values against you.”

To watch the original, unedited Vanity Fair clip and hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the video above.

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