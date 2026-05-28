The one big liberal media lie about Spencer Pratt that no one is mentioning

Spencer Pratt is liberal Los Angeles’ favorite new villain.

The former "The Hills" star became an unlikely political gadfly after his house burned down in the January 2025 Palisades Fire. Ever since he launched his increasingly high-profile mayoral campaign, Hollywood’s liberal elite and the prestige media can’t resist conflating the man with the heel he played on the MTV series.

'That whole plot was scripted.'

But just because it's called "reality TV" doesn't mean it's real.

Apparently the smart set now needs a refresher in what it likes to call "media literacy."

Rube tube

In late April, Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" called Pratt "a candidate who makes white women over 40 go 'Oh yeah! That guy ... ew,'" while splicing together clips from the 2000s hit.

Host Ronny Chieng described Pratt as exhibiting "TV villain behavior."

Rolling Stone referred to Pratt as a villain several times in its piece on Pratt, quoting several lines from the show as evidence of his character.

Same goes for "nonprofit & nonpartisan" outlet Cal Matters, which said that being "a villain on a reality TV show" and having one's house burn down are not qualifications to become mayor of Los Angeles.

None of the 42-year-old candidate's detractors seem to have considered what most of us find obvious: "The Hills" was made up, and Pratt was playing a role.

RELATED: Karen Bass roasted over plan for free dental care for homeless meth addicts

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Curtain call-out

For those who require proof, the show — which drew in 6 million viewers at its height — exposed its own artifice in its 2010 finale, with star Brody Jenner watching as the backdrop literally pulled away to reveal a set, complete with producers and lighting. Jenner's co-star then came out of a car that was shown to have driven away just seconds before.

So scripted was "The Hills" that producers even shot an alternate ending.

Pratt's wife, Heidi, has also copped to the show's lack of reality.

"That whole plot was scripted," she said about a storyline involving her job promotion.

"I pretend-worked there, so it was obviously a pretend promotion," she noted.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel's sister-in-law slammed with backlash for reportedly bullying local business — over Spencer Pratt cookies

Cuba libre

Those scorning Pratt for his fictional villainy might also be surprised by the truth about other well-known "Hills" plots. Spencer dating Audrina? Whitney becoming Lauren's boss at Teen Vogue? "Totally fake."

In typical heel fashion, Pratt seems to relish the charges of villainy — even using them against his opponent, Mayor Karen Bass (D).

When former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna suggested Pratt's reality TV background disqualified him for office, Pratt shot back, "Hey Lisa, if you're against me because I was on a TV show in my 20's, wait til you learn what Karen Bass was doing in her 20's."

Pratt was referring to Bass’ involvement in the Venceremos Brigade, a far-left activist group tied to communist Cuba during the 1970s. The organization organized trips for young American radicals to work and train in Fidel Castro’s Cuba at the height of the Cold War, drawing everyone from Maoists to self-described revolutionaries into the orbit of the regime.

Bass has acknowledged traveling to Cuba multiple times with the group as a young activist, though she has downplayed suggestions that she held any leadership role.

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