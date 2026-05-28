Knife-wielding Sikh reaps whirlwind after butchering English teen Henry Nowak, falsely accusing him of racism

A blade-brandishing Sikh named Vickrum Digwa has finally been brought to justice after a deadly attack on a white teenager in the U.K. who seemed to be minding his own business.

On December 3, 2025, after a night out with his soccer team, 18-year-old Henry Nowak started for his home in Portswood, a suburb of Southampton, England. While happily singing to himself and sending Snapchat videos to friends, the English teen encountered Digwa.

In an unprovoked and vicious attack, the Sikh stabbed the University of Southampton finance student repeatedly with an eight-inch blade — a blade that Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, would ultimately hide in an effort to aid her killer kin.

'In the moments before he lost consciousness, [Nowak] had been handcuffed and arrested.'

When police arrived on the scene of the attack, the killer and some of his family members told officers that Digwa was the real victim — that Nowak, then drowning in his own blood, was the real aggressor and a racist who had knocked his turban off.

Officers from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary proceeded to arrest and handcuff the dying Nowak. The handcuffs were removed only after the "severity of his condition was becoming clear," police alleged.

While police clearly entertained Digwa's tall tale, the jury in the Sikh's murder trial rejected it outright, convicting him on Thursday of murder and carrying a knife in public. The murderer's mother was found guilty of assisting an offender.

In his closing remarks, prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg said that Digwa — who stabbed Nowak five times, including in the chest, in the face, and twice in back of the legs — "chose to be on the streets of Southampton with a 21cm knife. He wasn’t at a temple; he had been helping with his brother’s work for Deliveroo. This is a man who chooses to sleep in his bedroom with an arsenal of weapons. This is a man who likes weapons."

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L-R: AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post/Getty Images; Alex Pantling - RFU/The RFU Collection/Getty Images

"Racism was his trump card to try to make sure what he had done was lawful. We say that was a wicked lie about a dying man," said Lobbenberg.

"This is not a case about racism. This is a case about murder."

The murderer will be sentenced on Monday.

Robert France, the temporary deputy chief constable for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, apologized for police's grievous mistreatment of Nowak as he lay dying but suggested that police couldn't have saved his life.

"I am sorry that in the moments before he lost consciousness, [Nowak] had been handcuffed and arrested," France said in a video statement on Thursday. "The facts heard in court should leave no doubt in anyone's mind who was lying to officers that night and why we didn't immediately understand what had happened."

"During the 999 call, when officers first arrived at the scene, and even when Henry's condition was deteriorating quickly, his killer continued to divert the blame, obstruct our enquiries, and never admit the serious harm which had been done," said France.

Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson, British lawmakers, and others have demanded accountability from the police over what Robinson called their "f**king outrageous" abuse of Nowak.

According to France, the constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a watchdog that will supposedly conduct an independent investigation into officers' response to the incident.

After Digwa's guilty verdict, the United Kingdom's Sikh Federation issued a statement both complaining about the "abuse and hate" the Sikh community allegedly faced during the trial and clarifying that the British law permitting Sikhs to carry a kirpan knife for religious reasons does not allow for its use as "an offensive weapon" in an act of violence.

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