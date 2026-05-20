Musk seeks justice for British teen who died in police custody after being accused of racism by Sikh suspected murderer

Blood has begun to boil in response to the damning revelations about the unprovoked butchery of 18-year-old Englishman Henry Nowak, his apparent post-stabbing traducement by Sikh suspect Vickrum Digwa, and his bloody death in Southampton police custody.

Tommy Robinson, an activist who has been highly vocal about the fallout of mass immigration and the failure of multiculturalism in England, said the evidence presented in Digwa's murder trial is "f**king outrageous."

'Will the anti-racism movement even bat an eyelid?'

Former Trump adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called Nowak's alleged treatment by police "unconscionable."

"This poor boy was running away from someone who stabbed him & stole his phone, but the police in the UK attacked him instead of his murderer!" Musk claimed.

Musk has vowed to "fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement," adding that "they damn well better have been fired."

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, which oversees Southampton, noted in a release several days after Nowak's slaying — a release that was recently scrubbed from the department's website — that officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2025, to reports of an altercation taking place in Portswood, a suburb of Southampton, England.

RELATED: UK bans American ‘far-right agitators’ ahead of Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march

AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post/Getty Images (L); Alex Pantling/RFU/The RFU Collection/Getty Images (R)

The constabulary stated that officers found Nowak with multiple stab wounds; that he was pronounced dead on the scene; and that Digwa and his mother, Kiran Kaur, were charged in connection with the Englishman's death.

Of course, there was far more to the story.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg provided the jury in Digwa's trial with additional insights into Nowak's demise, alleging, for example, that:

Nowak — on his way home from a night out with his soccer team during which he consumed less than the drink-drive limit — was happily singing to himself and sending Snapchat videos to friends when he encountered Digwa;

Nowak captured footage on his phone of Digwa openly carrying around an 8-inch Sikh blade, in addition to the smaller kirpan blade he was also carrying around his neck;

Nowak's phone containing the damning footage — including a clip where the suspect states, "I am a bad man" — was ultimately found in Digwa's pocket;

Neighbors supposedly did not see the attack but heard Nowak declare that he had been stabbed and was dying;

The victim, spouting blood, attempted to climb a fence to escape his attacker, only to have the Sikh alleged assailant "aggressively pursue him";

Digwa "didn't seek help for the man he had injured with his sizeable knife, instead he accused him of being a racist and being drunk";

Digwa's mother was captured on video taking the murder weapon back to the family home where it was "stashed among an arsenal of weapons at the home";

Analysis found DNA from the mother, hairs from Digwa, and blood from Nowak on the knife; and

Digwa declined to comment in a police interview following the stabbing but provided a prepared statement claiming that "Henry Nowak had subjected him to a drunken, racist attack," in response to which he "stabbed out twice with his kirpan."

Jurors were shown police bodycam footage of Nowak's arrest. The footage shows police first finding Nowak leaning against a wall, being propped up by the suspect's father, the Daily Echo reported.

Nowak, who can be heard on the footage saying he "can't breathe," according to the Daily Echo, is handcuffed while on his side and bleeding out. After an officer informs the victim that he is under arrest on suspicion of assault, Nowak repeatedly states that he has been stabbed.

According to the Daily Echo, a male voice responds at one point: "I don't think you have, mate."

Only after the pierced Briton collapsed did police reportedly start administering first aid. By the time a doctor was flown in by helicopter, the young man had perished.

"A student was stabbed with a 'shashtar' knife on a night out. As he lay bleeding to death, his attacker claimed he'd racially abused him, so the police handcuffed him. Henry Nowak choked to death, in a puddle of his own blood under arrest for 'racism', in Britain, in 2025," wrote British politician Robert Jenrick, a Reform UK member of parliament.

"Will there be protests at his death? Will the anti-racism movement even bat an eyelid?" Jenrick continued. "I suspect not. They've totally lost the plot."

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment, nor did the councilors and the member of parliament who oversee Portswood.