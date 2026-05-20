Obama’s Colbert ‘fake applause’ interview goes off the rails with ‘little green men’ denial

Former President Barack Obama’s latest appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show had it all, from thinly veiled critiques aimed at the current presidency and the Republican Party to alien skepticism.

And BlazeTV host Pat Gray wasn’t impressed, pointing out that the applause throughout the interview sounded “fake.”

“I’ve never seen that in an interview with the president before,” he notes.

In the interview, Obama told Colbert that “the presidential center is nonpartisan” before immediately pivoting to concerns about Republicans and Donald Trump.

“The reason I want to mention that is because I’m worried about the Republican Party, not just the Democratic Party,” Obama told Colbert, while Gray listens and scoffs.

“When I was president, people would ask me, ‘Well, what change would you like to see in Washington?’” Obama told Colbert. “I’d say, ‘I’d love a loyal opposition. I’d love a Republican Party that was conservative in some ways, that didn’t agree with me on a whole bunch of stuff, but believed in rule of law.'”

“We’re going to have to do some work to return to this basic norm, and we probably now have to codify it,” he explained. “The White House shouldn’t be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever.”

“The idea is that the attorney general is the people’s lawyer, it’s not the president’s consigliere, right?” Obama asks.

Obama went on to explain that “we can’t overcome the politicization of the criminal justice system” to another round of “fake” applause.

Colbert then asked Obama about aliens, to which Obama replied that for the people “that still think that we’ve got little green men underground somewhere,” there’s no need to speculate because “the government is terrible at keeping secrets.”

“This idea of conspiracy theories, if there were aliens or alien spaceships or anything under the control of the United States government that we knew about, seen, photographs, what have you, I promise you, some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend,” he said.

“Do you wish they were real?” Colbert asked Obama.

“I actually do,” he responded.

Executive producer Keith Malinak isn’t buying it, commenting, “Never denied it.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.