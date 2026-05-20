FBI posts images of suspects in DC Chipotle teen takeover brawl; announces reward

The FBI's Washington Field Office on Tuesday posted images of suspects in connection with the D.C. Chipotle teen takeover brawl over the weekend and announced a reward.

The agency said that it — along with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department — is seeking information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of unknown individuals who were involved in Saturday's assault at a Chipotle restaurant in the Navy Yard.

'It was a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt like they could get away with it. Well, they're not going to get away with it.'

A reward of up to $5,000 is available, the FBI said.

Around 8:41 p.m., a group of unknown individuals entered the Chipotle located at 1255 First St. SE, the agency said. A fight immediately broke out between that group and another group already in the restaurant, the FBI said, adding that both groups fled prior to the arrival of police. Cellphone video shows brawlers using restaurant chairs as weapons.

In addition to the FBI's $5,000 reward, the agency said the Metropolitan Police Department "currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of anyone who is responsible for a crime committed in the district."

The FBI said those with information concerning these individuals or this incident can contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted via tips.fbi.gov, the agency said.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Tuesday announced the FBI's involvement in the investigation to find the culprits.

RELATED: Pirro: FBI now involved in probe to find culprits behind teen takeover brawl at DC Chipotle

"This kind of thing is destroying the quality of life in the District," Pirro said at a news conference Monday, WJLA-TV reported. "Residents are finding it extremely difficult to enjoy public parks and spaces, as well as waterfront areas. The residents are starting to feel like these out-of-control teens are taking away their happiness and their quiet enjoyment."

What's more, Saturday night's teen takeover brawl occurred just one day after Pirro promised a crackdown on juvenile crime in the District of Columbia by holding parents responsible.

"These teens — they need to find something productive to do," Pirro said, according to WJLA. "Parents, that's your job."

The station said she added: "It was not just violence occurring between individuals. It was simply destruction of property. It was a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt like they could get away with it. Well, they're not going to get away with it."

Pirro said she intends to "aggressively" prosecute the teens involved as well as their parents, WJLA noted.

"If you know where your teen is and what they are doing and allow them to continue their conduct and continue to allow them to flourish, we’re going to prosecute you," Pirro stated, the station reported.

Violent teen takeovers have become a nationwide issue.

Blaze News recently reported about several such incidents in Florida, with one occurring in Tampa earlier this month involving individuals as young as 12 years of age. In April, fights erupted and sheriff's deputies were hurt after more than 1,000 teenagers descended upon ICON Park in Orlando as part of a planned "takeover."

Tampa Police said that with summer approaching, the growing "takeover" trend has become a concern for communities across the country.

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