Parents of thugs in 'teen takeovers' may face fines — and even jail time, says Jeanine Pirro

The parents of teens creating chaos on Washington, D.C., streets may face prosecution themselves, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Dozens of videos on social media have captured acts of violence and robbery committed by large groups of teenagers at popular areas, including the Navy Yard waterfront. Law enforcement authorities say organizers use social media to alert willing participants.

'Parents: Do your job. Or we will do ours.'

On Friday, Pirro said that the parents of the teenage terrors will face the wrath of the Justice Dept. unless they take control of their children.

"There is one area that hasn't been discussed. Parental involvement has been a noted gap in any discussion," said Pirro at a media briefing.

"And I am here to say, as the United States attorney in the District of Columbia, that ends today," she added. "Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.'s curfew law."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, has issued numerous orders establishing curfews based on age in order to combat the takeovers. Pirro said that violations of curfew cannot be prosecuted at the federal level and must be left to local law enforcement.

"That does not preclude me from bringing charges against the parents," Pirro added. "Parents: Do your job. Or we will do ours."

She said that the parents would face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor if they were found to have abetted the takeovers, failed to prevent them, or permitted their children to participate in any way.

RELATED: Democratic mayor declares public emergency and reinstitutes juvenile curfew in DC

Those parents could face fines, court-ordered classes, and even jail time — up to six months.

"To parents, you must supervise your kids or face criminal consequences," wrote Pirro on social media. "Law abiding taxpayers should no longer have to pay for the chaos caused by parental neglect."

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