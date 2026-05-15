SNAP recipient's viral video reveals fishy free benefit — and debate online goes off the deep end

A bitter debate has erupted online after a food stamp beneficiary posted a video appreciative of a California aquarium's policy allowing recipients in for free.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium on the central coast says on its website that it participates in the Museums for All program, which allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries free or reduced-fee access.

'As someone who has been to the aquarium numerous times and seen the price go from $20 to $40 to now $65, this pisses me the f**k off.'

Many online were outraged about the program after finding out about it through the recipient's video on social media.

"This welfare s**t is legalized theft f**king bulls**t. Been working my ass off on roofs and doing electrical work my money gets eaten up by groceries, housing, and vehicle cost and these people live free on our dimes. F**k this," read one popular response.

"We make it WAY too attractive to be on welfare. You'd have to make at least 80K per year to be able to compete with everything people on welfare get for free for sitting on their asses," said another user.

"We went last year. my family payed. I don't think anyone else did. It was super crowded. I feel like the price is really $10 but I payed $400 for my family of 3 and about 37 other people," read another reply.

"Why should they get more than those of us who pay taxes? What makes them deserve it more than us. I work 5 days a week and have to sit home most of the time because I can’t afford this stuff," said another critic.

Others supported the program.

"I have zero issue with making Museums and Aquariums accessible to the poor," read one popular post. "Being able to enrich the mind should not just be available to the wealthy this is why we also have Public Schools and Libraries."

"It is offered so that children are able to share in educational experiences that their parents would be otherwise unable to afford. Are only children from middle, upper middle and wealth families entitled to educational opportunities?" asked another user.

And others attacked the critics of the program as being heartless.

"Do you realize how s***ty of a person you have to be, that you’re angry folks are going to the aquarium for free? You probably don’t, because you’re s***ty," said one user.

"Poor people deserve fun and education, too, you f**king ghoul," read another response.

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About 1,600 museums participate in the Museums for All program across the entire nation, according to the program's website.

"As someone who has been to the aquarium numerous times and seen the price go from $20 to $40 to now $65, this pisses me the f**k off," responded one riled-up user. "I go to the aquarium and spend $65 so that ebt Maria and her bastard children can have unlimited free access."

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