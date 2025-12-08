Able-bodied 38-year-old man goes viral for response to Trump food stamp restrictions: 'That's some bulls**t!'

A Tennessee man who responded with anger to new restrictions on food stamp benefits went viral on social media as the Trump administration clamps down on fraud.

The new restrictions will apply to able-bodied people between the ages of 18 and 65 years who aren't disabled and refuse to work at least 20 hours per week. They also do not apply to those who have children under the age of 14 years in their home.

'I'm devastated, actually. ... It helped me a lot. It got me $292 a month.'

While the new rules won't likely appear terribly onerous to the taxpayers who have to work to fund them, some of the beneficiaries are outraged.

"That's some bullsh**t," Nelson Scott said to WZTV-TV. "Man, I'm devastated, actually."

Scott is 38 years old, doesn't have kids or a job, doesn't go to school, and is not disabled. But he's upset that his SNAP food benefits are imperiled.

"It helped me a lot. It got me $292 a month," Scott said.

The new restrictions are being put into place by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the direction of President Donald Trump.

Scott argued that it was hard for him to find a job because he's a felon.

"I would get one if y'all give me one. Y'all be felony-friendly and hire us," he pleaded.

The video report garnered almost 200K views on social media, and many of the commenters were angry at Scott for trying to stay on food stamps while being able-bodied.

"AWWWWW! Poor baby has to go to work like the rest of us!!" one commenter said.

"That man is a great example of able-bodied. He needs to get a JOB," another said.

"Get your lazy ass out of bed and get a job like the rest of us. I'm sick and tired of supporting these people. I started working when I was 12 years old. I'd work the fields with my Mexican best friend and his family every weekend for about $20 a day back in the mid 70s," another user replied on the X platform.

RELATED: Woman goes viral after admitting to being on SNAP benefits for 3 decades

There are other exclusions from the SNAP regulations going into place. People who are in a drug or alcohol treatment program can continue to get the benefits, as well as those who are pregnant or receive unemployment benefits.

The work requirement can also be fulfilled by participating in a work training program or doing volunteer work.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!