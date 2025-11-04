Woman goes viral after admitting to being on SNAP benefits for 3 decades

A video showing a woman complaining about her lack of food aid benefits is going viral because she admitted that she's been on the dole for 30 years.

Maggie Aragon of New Mexico was interviewed on a KOAT-TV news story intending to drum up sympathy for the tens of millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The program was facing suspension over the ongoing government shutdown.

'Welfare was meant to lift people up, not trap them forever. When do we start rewarding work again?'

"The first thing I did was grab my phone and call, and when I heard 'zero dollars,' my chest went into my throat!" Aragon said to KOAT. "I have depended on those benefits since the 1990s, and it's detrimental to my life if I don't get them."

She told the outlet that she often had to rely on food banks in addition to SNAP in order to survive.

Video of Aragon's comments went viral on social media, where it garnered millions of views.

Many pounced on the admission to criticize the program.

"I can barely afford my own bills and this useless eater has been on food stamps for 30 f**king years. She's been living off MY taxes for 30 f**king years. Cut it off. Let them suffer," author Matt Forney replied.

"Millions of people live entirely as wards of the state, completely disconnected from the world of work and self-sufficiency. How can this be sustainable?" writer Brian Almon responded.

"Look, I feel sympathy for people like this on a human level. But she hasn't been able to get a job in three decades? This smells of manufactured dependency, not unavoidable hardship," one user responded.

"Let's say this woman is 65, which maybe she is ... she has good skin, so possibly younger ... that means she's been on food stamps since she was in her early 30s or maybe younger. That is literally insane," commentator Ryan Girdusky said.

"Thirty years on food stamps says everything about the system, not the person. Welfare was meant to lift people up, not trap them forever. When do we start rewarding work again?" another user said.

Others defended Aragon on the possibility that she was suffering from a disability and was unable to work.

RELATED: Judges rule that food stamp benefits cannot be suspended over shutdown — and Trump responds

At least one police department said it had increased patrols around grocery stores and food banks to avoid robbery and unrest.

"These increased patrols are not in response to any specific incident, but are a preventive measure to maintain public safety, deter theft, and reassure the community that law enforcement is present and ready to help," reads a statement from the Barstow Police Department.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!