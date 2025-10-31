Judges rule that food stamp benefits cannot be suspended over shutdown — and Trump responds

The threat to cut food aid benefits was ended by two court rulings that said the Trump administration would need to use contingency plans to keep the money flowing.

Democrats and Republicans have been blaming each other for the U.S. Department of Agriculture plan to cut off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on Nov. 1.

On Friday, judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled that SNAP benefits could not be cut.

"There is no doubt and it is beyond argument that irreparable harm will begin to occur, if it hasn't already occurred in the terror it has caused some people about the availability of funding for food, for their family," said U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Providence.



U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston similarly ruled that the "suspension of SNAP payments was based on the erroneous conclusion that the contingency funds could not be used to ensure continuation of SNAP payments."

Both judges McConnell and Talwani were appointed by former President Joe Biden.

The president responded to the rulings in a post on Truth Social.

"Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do," the president said.

"I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT," he added. "Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

He went on to blame Democrats for the shutdown and called on Americans to pressure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to reopen the government.

"If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay," Trump added.

About 42 million Americans depend on the SNAP program for food aid. Polling shows that far more Americans blame Democrats for this shutdown than during the first government shutdown during Trump's first term.

"If you use SNAP benefits, call the Senate Democrats, and tell them to reopen the Government, NOW!" Trump concluded.

