California police increase patrols around grocery stores ahead of possible food stamp shutoff

At least one police department in California is responding to the possible lapse in food stamp benefits by stepping up patrols around grocery stores to prevent theft and unrest.

Republicans and Democrats have been blaming each other as the government shutdown enters its fifth week, but the rhetoric had worsened as the threat to cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program grows closer. About 5.5 million people in California depend on SNAP food welfare.

The Barstow Police Dept. posted the statement on their official Facebook page Tuesday.

"We understand that these circumstances may cause additional stress for many families. To help ensure the safety of residents, customers, and business owners, officers will be conducting extra patrols around local grocery stores, convenience stores, and shopping centers," the statement reads.

"These increased patrols are not in response to any specific incident, but are a preventive measure to maintain public safety, deter theft, and reassure the community that law enforcement is present and ready to help," they added.

The benefits will run out on Nov. 1 if the shutdown continues.

About 42 million people across the country receive the benefits.

California and 20 other states are suing the federal government to ensure the SNAP program is funded.

"While Donald Trump parades around the world trying to repair the economic damage he's done with his incompetence, he's denying food to millions of Americans who will go hungry next month," California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a statement. "It's cruel and speaks to his basic lack of humanity. He doesn't care about the people of this country, only himself."

