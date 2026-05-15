Glenn Beck to risk lifetime ban from UK to speak at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, who traveled to London this week to speak at the upcoming Unite the Kingdom Rally on Saturday, warned “The Glenn Beck Program” listeners that it may be his last time in the country.

Beck spoke with U.K. activist Tommy Robinson on Friday to discuss the upcoming march, which is expected to draw a crowd of up to 50,000 people, and the new government threats against those who attend.

'The future of our country is at stake.'

“I was told by Parliament today that if I speak, most likely, I will not be allowed to come back to England ever again,” Beck stated at the start of the program, vowing to speak at the rally even if he is permanently banned from returning.

“I am going to be speaking there, even if it is — sadly, because I love this country — even if this means I’m barred from visiting this country for the rest of my life. So be it,” Beck declared.

He noted that Saturday’s rally would include a tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year while speaking on a Utah college campus. He emphasized that the march would be “very peaceful” and “family-driven.”

A day ahead of the rally, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a video condemning the UTK movement, accusing its organizers of “peddling hatred and division.”

“My government will not stand in the way of peaceful protest, but we will act decisively against hatred. We will use the full force of the law when that hatred manifests as violence,” Starmer stated. “And we will ban those coming into the U.K. who seek to stir it up, as we have done already.”

Beck stated that Starmer’s video “just screams setup to me,” noting that he had a similar “bad feeling” a couple of days before the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

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Robinson joined Beck to talk about the breakdown of leadership in Great Britain, particularly regarding mass immigration and failures to address violent criminals and terrorists. He noted that the government banned numerous individuals, including journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini, from entering the U.K. to attend Saturday’s rally.

“None of them have got criminal convictions, are racists, or any hatred like that,” Robinson told Beck.

“We’re not talking about him banning football hooligans and extremists here. We’re talking about mainstream political opinions that [Starmer] doesn’t agree with. ... They just banned these 11 people as far-right, racist extremist agitators who are intent on violence. They just make it up.”

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Robinson stated that the UTK rally will include gospel bands, Christian pastors, speeches, and other performances.

The Metropolitan Police will deploy 4,000 officers to the UTK event. The department is planning to use live facial recognition technology at the UTK rally, according to MP Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman. However, the department does not plan to use the technology at a nearby pro-Palestine protest the same day, which is expected to draw 30,000 participants, GB News reported.

Beck stated that this is the first time the government has publicly admitted to using facial recognition.

“That’s to send a message … [that] you’re an enemy of the state,” Beck said, adding that government officials aim to “make the crowd frightened.”

“The future of our country is at stake,” Robinson remarked.



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