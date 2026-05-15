A 23-year-old Sikh man is on trial in the United Kingdom for the December murder of an 18-year-old Englishman.

Vickrum Digwa is accused of fatally slashing and stabbing first-year Southampton University student Henry Nowak of Essex. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, is also on trial for conspiring with her son after the fact by allegedly removing the murder weapon from the scene of the attack.

Already in the trial, prosecutors have furnished members of the jury with plenty of insights into Nowak's death — alleging, for example, that:

Nowak encountered Digwa on his way home from a night out with his soccer team, during which he consumed less than the drink-drive limit;

Nowak captured footage on his phone of Digwa openly carrying around an 8-inch Sikh blade, extra to the smaller kirpan blade he was also carrying around his neck;

Nowak's phone containing the damning footage was ultimately found in the suspected killer's pocket;

the victim, spouting blood, desperately attempted to climb a fence to escape his attacker, only to have the alleged Sikh killer "aggressively pursue him";

Digwa's mother was captured on video taking the murder weapon back to the family home;

Digwa told his brother while in police custody that he stabbed the victim multiple times; and

analysis found DNA from the mother, hairs from Digwa, and blood from Nowak on the knife.

One of the more troubling allegations actually concerns the conduct of the British police who first arrived on the scene.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2025, police were called to the scene of an altercation taking place on Portswood's Belmont Road.

Digwa presented himself to the first officers on the scene as the victim, telling them that he was "racially abused and attacked by a drunken man," prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg told jurors Thursday.

"He didn't seek help for the man he had injured with his sizeable knife; instead he accused him of being a racist and being drunk," added Lobbenberg, reported the Daily Mail.

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According to the prosecutor, police handcuffed Nowak while he was dying from four stab wounds including two wounds to the back of his legs and one in the lung. Only when the pierced and bleeding Briton collapsed did police reportedly start administering first aid.

Digwa's lawyer, Jeremy Wainwright, claimed that the alleged murderer was carrying a dagger "for religious purposes" and had acted in the "heat of the moment" in self-defense — a statement that jurors might have difficulty believing on account of the wounds on the back of the victim's legs.

'His story will not be buried.'

Wainwright also strongly insinuated that his client was responding to a "racially motivated attack" by the dead and unarmed Englishman.

"You will be shocked and upset when you see the state of Henry Nowak and when you hear what's shouted at what is tragically a dying man," said Wainwright. "But did Digwa and his brother at the time realize they were dealing with a dying man, or was their anger generated by someone who was drunk, who had racially attacked them, and they weren't aware of the extent of those injuries?"

In light of the revelations about the dying victim's treatment by Hampshire Police, Turning Point UK and other critics have called for the termination of the officers responsible and for the department to "apologize for their disgraceful behavior believing false allegations of racism, over a man who had been violently stabbed."

Hampshire Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

The victim posthumously maligned by the suspect and his attorney was, according to the Villarrealgorithm CF and Southampton University Football Club, "the kind of lad who, when he walked into a room, instantly lifted the mood. Henry had a big heart and an even bigger personality, and he will be incredibly missed by everyone."

Nowak's mother noted in the wake of his death, "Our lives are irreparably changed. Our hearts are broken beyond repair. But his name will not fade. His story will not be buried."

On July 11, Nowak's family and friends will join others at Aveley Football Club for a celebrity charity soccer match in honor of the young man and his memory.

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