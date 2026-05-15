Sara Gonzales breaks down how her viral day care exposé led to AG’s latest lawsuit

Last month, BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales exposed the Allen Infant Care Center in Allen, Texas, through a viral video confrontation with owner Yuan Yao, a Chinese national.

After receiving a whistleblower tip alleging that the apparently shuttered facility — with an empty building, overgrown playground, and no children in sight — had sponsored at least 37 H-1B visas and filed over 50 labor condition applications for unrelated high-skill jobs (like market research analyst and supply chain expert) in an alleged “pay-to-play” scam where workers reportedly paid up to $20,000 for sponsorship while being underpaid, Sara and her camera crew confronted Yao and vowed that justice would be served.

And she was right.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit against Golden Qi Holdings LLC (the entity behind Allen Infant Care Center) and Yao under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, accusing them of running sham businesses to fraudulently obtain H-1B visas, misusing federal/state subsidies, and advertising nonexistent services, prompting an ongoing criminal investigation into H-1B program abuse.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara reacts to the news that her H-1B investigations and reporting have once again sparked a legal response from the state.

In his official press release, Paxton explicitly highlighted Sara’s reporting: “Blaze Media reporter Sara Gonzales recently visited the location listed for the Allen Infant Care Center. She did not find any child care at all. Instead, she found an empty building and a playground overgrown with vegetation. Gonzales spoke with an individual familiar with the property who claimed that the facility has not operated for an extended period of time and alleged that Yao ‘sells visas.’”

“I'm not one to pat myself on the back. Actually, I probably am,” Sara laughs, “but we all know who got this bus done. ... It sure is nice to hear it directly from the attorney general's press release.”

Sara praises Paxton for being “a great attorney general,” who she “[hopes] to God will be our next senator here in the state of Texas.”

“When the feds are not stepping in, Ken Paxton is like, ‘You know what? Buckle up, boys, because if you're committing fraud, we're going to find you,”’ she says.

The lawsuit, Sara explains, aims not only to stop Yao’s alleged illegal activity but also to recover “up to $10,000 for each violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act among other civil penalties.”

“Looks like Mr. Yao will be paying quite the chunk of change,” she smirks, joking that she’s already eyeing his metallic rose-gold BMW.

“I so badly want to send a message to Paxton's office and be like, ‘Listen, listen — I did all of this, and I did it for the good of the state and the country, but I'm just saying if he gets deported, can I just have the car?”’ she quips.

But in all seriousness, Sara says that this lawsuit is “yet another example of why we need to shut the H-1B program down.”

“Halt it immediately. Blow the entire thing up. Blow it all up,” she implores.

To see footage from Sara’s original reporting and hear more of her commentary on the lawsuit, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.