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New site mocks Wikipedia and Grokipedia — with nothing but nonsense in every entry
May 15, 2026
Only absurdity can transcend the online encyclopedia debate.
A new online encyclopedia is garnering attention for its complete disregard for the truth.
Previously, in response to obvious left-wing bias on Wikipedia, X owner Elon Musk built Grokipedia, his own version that generates detailed articles based on generations from Grok AI.
'Comprehensive coverage of topics mainstream encyclopedias overlooked.'
With millions of visits per month, Grokipedia is growing, but it does not address the issue of AI hallucination, which most chatbot users have likely become familiar with since their popularization.
IBM describes the phenomenon as a language model producing outputs that are nonsensical or altogether inaccurate. This problem exists within all chatbots, but one new online encyclopedia is leaning into it.
Halupedia is the latest invention that is seemingly peak Web 2.0, and it not only allows AI hallucinations; it consists entirely of them.
The website describes itself as "comprehensive coverage of topics mainstream encyclopedias overlooked," with the tagline, "an encyclopedia of a universe that does not exist until you visit it."
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THIS GUY BUILT AN ENTIRE WIKIPEDIA THAT IS 100% AI HALLUCINATIONS AND IT'S OPEN SOURCE ON GITHUB
it's called Halupedia.
nothing on the site existed before you clicked. every article was generated the second you arrived.
the site has one rule: the universe only exists when you… pic.twitter.com/PbtRzxlQch
— Nav Toor (@heynavtoor) May 12, 2026
Popular faux historical pages include the Great Pigeon Census of 1887, a failed count of every bird of its kind in Great Britain and Ireland.
There also exist pages for the Ministry of Slightly Wrong Maps, which is not to be confused with the Ministry of Terribly Wrong Maps.
The explanations for real-life topics or people are completely made up on the website, including Charlie Kirk. While Grokipedia says Kirk was an American conservative political activist, author, and media host, Halupedia describes Kirk as a "prominent figure in the late medieval textile trade, particularly renowned for his contributions to the standardization of textile fasteners."
In order to understand how the website generates its pages, Return asked ChatGPT. Poetically, ChatGPT hallucinated part of its answer and said Halupedia is "a fan-made wiki dedicated to the Halo video game series."
When Grok was asked, it gave a clearer explanation: Users can type in any URL they want, and the website will automatically generate nonsensical answers.
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"Nothing exists on the site until someone visits a page," Grok explained.
Therefore, as of this writing, the page for Joe Biden is now live, which describes the former president as "a species of deep-dwelling subterranean lichen, primarily found in the geologically unstable regions of the West Anglia Subterranean Preserve."
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Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
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