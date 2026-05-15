‘Dump him’: Dave Ramsey sparks outrage by telling nurse to ditch boyfriend making $250K over student debt ultimatum

A recent clip from finance guru Dave Ramsey’s podcast is blowing up all over social media, racking up millions of views in just days.

In the video, Ramsey advises a 26-year-old nurse to break up with her boyfriend for making her debt a contingency for marriage. According to the girl, her boyfriend of six years makes $250K+ per year and pays most of their bills. However, he refuses to help with her large sum of school debt and refuses to propose before she pays it off herself.

“Dump him,” was Dave’s blunt advice.

“You’re having to buy your way into this relationship. Nope. You’re a princess, and you deserve more than this,” he added.

Calling the couple’s issue a “money fight,” he went on to warn that financial disputes are the top cause of divorce in the country and suggested that their living together meant that they were “already married,” giving the boyfriend “no real incentive to propose.”

Ramsey’s advice has ignited intense debate online, with many viewing it as contradictory of his “debt-free” messaging and unfair to a fiscally responsible man, and others defending Dave for calling out a transactional, controlling relationship dynamic.

On this episode of “The John Doyle Show,” Doyle weighs in on the controversy.

Doyle agrees with the critics calling Ramsey’s advice hypocritical considering his decades-long anti-debt crusade.

“To see this man fold immediately when a 26-year-old woman in $90,000 of debt just bats her eyelashes a little bit was a little disheartening and frankly a little pathetic,” he says.

Doyle speculates that this 26-year-old woman is “not as much of a princess as maybe Mr. Ramsey would like to believe.”

“There was data, I think, from Ashley Madison, which is the affair website, literally like cheatonmyspouse.com. ... They surveyed something like 1,000 people. The number one job field for cheating women, like 23% of all those surveyed, was in health care,” he says.

“And even beyond that, the type of women she’s around are not exactly going to be women who are stellar influences on her. You know, they’re not going to really cultivate or encourage princess-like behavior,” he adds.

Doyle does, however, call Ramsey’s claim that the couple is essentially already married because they live together a “truth nuke.”

“They are effectively married, but Dave is still going to advocate that, what, she breaks up with this guy?” he says. “Which is more or less like advocating that she gets a divorce. Because look, she’s already 26, starting to get past her sell-by date, right? ... At a minimum, you know, she should be treated as a clearance sale perhaps.”

A breakup after six years, he argues, wouldn’t be as simple as Ramsey seems to insinuate.

“You can’t rip off a six-year band-aid cleanly. She’s going to have rebounds. She’s going to be doing whatever. She’s not exactly going to land on her feet right away,” he comments. “But girl-dad Dave is so lost in the words of this hapless little princess, he can’t even imagine why a guy might not want to marry a girl with $90,000 in debt.”

“His entire show is about how you should be debt-free, but only if you’re a guy. If you’re a girl, you’re just a princess, and it’s not your fault. If you’re a guy, ‘Yeah, bucko, pull yourself up by your bootstraps.’”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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