Newsom's ex-chief of staff pleads guilty in corruption scandal involving yet another Democrat — who's after Newsom's job

A former chief of staff to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pled guilty in a corruption scandal that involves yet another top California Democrat who is now hoping to succeed Newsom in the governor's mansion.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Dana Williamson, who worked as Newsom's chief of staff from 2022 until 2024, pled guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, subscribing to a false tax return, and making false statements to a federal agent.

Becerra has had to answer tough questions about how he, the former top prosecutor in the state, did not know that hundreds of thousands of dollars were being stolen from him.

According to the plea agreement, Williamson participated in a money-laundering scheme involving two co-conspirators, Sean McCluskie and Greg Campbell. From February 2022 until November 2024, Williamson helped McCluskie steal money from the dormant campaign of McCluskie's boss by billing the campaign for consulting services and then funneling that money to Campbell, who then passed it along to McCluskie under the guise of paying McCluskie's spouse for "a no-show job."

Once Williamson began working for Newsom, she managed to convince someone else to take over the scheme, though she remained involved in it, the agreement said.

McCluskie's boss at that time was Xavier Becerra, the former California attorney general and Biden Health and Human Services secretary who is now running for governor. Becerra's campaign account lost approximately $225,000 in the scheme, and Williamson has been ordered to pay that amount back in restitution as part of the agreement.

Becerra is not named in the plea agreement and has not been charged with any crime in connection with the case. However, he has had to answer tough questions about how he, the former top prosecutor in the state, did not know that hundreds of thousands of dollars were being stolen from him.

Becerra stated that he has cooperated fully with the investigation. He also described the betrayal of McCluskie, his former chief of staff, as a "gut punch."

Newsom is also not mentioned by name in the plea agreement. When asked at a press conference Thursday about Williamson's plea deal, Newsom expressed sympathy for her family but also claimed it was a matter of "accountability."

A source linked to Newsom claimed that no one in the office ever witnessed any of Williamson's criminal behavior but that the governor did place Williamson on administrative leave when the allegations first arose. Williamson left her government job shortly thereafter.

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Newsom and Becerra, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In addition to stealing from Becerra on McCluskie's behalf, Williamson submitted a false tax return that claimed over $1.7 million in business expenses that were actually luxury items, food delivery services, private jet travel, veterinary care, and other nondeductible personal expenses, the agreement said.

She also lied to federal investigators, the Department of Justice said.

Williamson now faces a total of nearly 40 years in prison and over $2 million in fines and restitution. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.

McCluskie pled guilty back in November to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, while Campbell pled guilty the following month to one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States. Both are scheduled to be sentenced June 4.

Becerra has surged in the California gubernatorial polls lately, especially after former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) dropped out of the race on account of his own scandals. The primary is scheduled for June 2, and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November.

RealClearPolitics polling average has Becerra running neck and neck with Republican candidate Steve Hilton.

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