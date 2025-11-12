Newsom's former chief of staff arrested on political corruption charges — and the governor tries to blame Trump

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's presidential hopes hit another stumbling block after his former chief of staff was arrested for alleged political corruption Wednesday.

Dana Williamson, 53, was indicted by a federal grand jury for nearly two dozen counts, and she was arrested, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in California.

A statement from a spokesperson for Newsom suggested that President Donald Trump was abusing the legal process to punish his political opponents.

Prosecutors allege that Williamson illegally funneled approximately $225,000 from a dormant political campaign to various business entities for an associate's personal use between Feb. 2022 and Sept. 2024.

Williamson allegedly "conspired with a business associate to create false, backdated contracts" after she was subpoenaed over Paycheck Protection Program loans to her business.

She also is accused of illegally reporting personal expenditures as business deductions on falsified tax forms. The more than $1 million in expenditures included "private jet travel, luxury hotel stays, home furnishings, and designer handbags," according to the release.

"Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration. While we are still learning details of the allegations, the governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity," read the statement. "At a time when the president is openly calling for his attorney general to investigate his political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of one's peers."

However, the press release indicated that the investigation began under the Biden administration, undermining Newsom's suggestion.

"This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago," said U.S. Attorney Eric Grant. "As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption."

If convicted, Williamson faces decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

