Gavin Newsom lashes out at Joe Rogan for accusing him of ruining California: ‘He did horrible s**t!’

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is claiming that he has no interest in going on Joe Rogan's unbelievably popular podcast after demanding to be invited.

The governor was being interviewed on CNN’s “The Story Is with Elex Michaelson” when he made the comments criticizing Rogan. Newsom is widely considered to be campaigning for president since he will soon be termed out of the governor's office.

'With all due respect, if he has a big audience but he doesn't have big enough confidence — I didn't go there — to have me on.'

"For years and years he's been attacking me, and it's one way, and he won't have me on. He's consistently not having me on," Newsom said. "By the way, I'm moving on. I have no interest. Joe Rogan is the Facebook of podcasting."

Michaelson responded that Rogan has an enormous audience.

"With all due respect, if he has a big audience but he doesn't have big enough confidence — I didn't go there — to have me on," Newsom responded.

"These guys, they all have something in common. It's one way. They attack, they belittle, they demean, they take things out of context, but this is a serious thing. And so often we just sit back and go, 'I really would love to go on.' 'Oh, if Kamala Harris just went on Joe Rogan, she would have won.' It's so much deeper than that," he added.

"The unwillingness for a guy like that to even have the common courtesy to attack someone," Newsom continued, "and not have the decency to say, 'You know what? Why don't you have a chance to come on? Let's have a civil dialogue.'"

Video of the exchange was posted to social media, where it went viral with millions of views.

Rogan, who moved from Los Angeles to Texas over crime, the homeless crisis, and taxes, has used his platform to bash the liberal governor over his presidential ambitions.

"He's a good bulls**t artist. ... The things that he says when he gets confronted with anything — 'We have the highest this and the highest that!'" Rogan replied.

"Like, everybody's leaving! You have the highest unemployment," he added. "You have the highest homelessness. Money's missing. You killed Hollywood. Like, Hollywood doesn't exist anymore. It's literally gone!" he continued. "You mandated vaccines for kids that didn't need them. You guys, he did horrible s**t!"

RELATED: DHS has a fiery message for Newsom after he bans masks for ICE: 'We will NOT comply!'

Newsom previously accused Rogan of not being brave enough to have him on his show.

"Joe Rogan is too [chicken] to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth," he posted on social media earlier this month.

"Invite me on any time," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!