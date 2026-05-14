Bodycam video: Thug ambushes, repeatedly stabs Florida deputy. Sheriff's office reveals what ultimately saved deputy's life.

Bodycam video caught the moment when a 38-year-old male ambushed and repeatedly stabbed a Florida deputy Wednesday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Robert Fitch responded around 5 p.m. to the area of 11775 NW 10th Place in Dunnellon in reference to a suspicious person.

'I should have killed you. You're lucky I didn't.'

Dunnellon is located on the west coast of Florida; it's about an hour south of Gainesville and about an hour and a half north of Tampa.

As the deputy exited his vehicle, Heriberto Medina Marquez immediately ambushed him, causing the deputy to fall to the ground, officials said.

Marquez then climbed atop the deputy and repeatedly stabbed him in the chest before fleeing into a nearby wooded area, officials said.

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Image source: Marion County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office bodycam video screenshot

But after another deputy arrived on the scene, Marquez emerged from the woods, and the deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident, officials said.

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Image source: Marion County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office bodycam video screenshot

Detectives arrested Marquez for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, the sheriff's office said.

After being placed in a patrol vehicle, Marquez was heard saying, "I should have killed you, bitch. You know that, right?”

He added, "I should have killed you. You're lucky I didn't."

The following is bodycam video of the attack and arrest. Content warning: Language.

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Officials said the deputy suffered minor injuries during the attack — and that his bulletproof vest "saved his life."

Following interviews and evidence gathering, major crimes detectives from the sheriff's office determined Marquez intentionally attempted to take the life of Deputy Fitch.

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Medina Marquez. Image source: Marion County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Investigators recovered two folding knives at the scene, both with suspected fresh blood on them, the sheriff’s office told WKMG-TV.

Marquez was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was being held without bond, officials said. WKMG said he also was charged with providing a false name to law enforcement and resisting without violence.

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