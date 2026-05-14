TPUSA speaker hit with death threats after trans-identifying student is killed — suspect turns himself in

The murder of a transgender student led to death threats against the scheduled speaker at a Turning Point USA event before the suspect turned himself in to police.

A 19-year-old transgender-identifying male was found dead in the laundry room of an off-campus apartment building near the University of Washington. Police said he was found with stabbing wounds.

'I received over 200 explicit calls for violence.'

Some on the left responded by issuing death threats against detransition activist and speaker Chloe Cole, who was scheduled to appear at UW on Sunday. Cole posted a video decrying the hundreds of hateful messages she received before the event was canceled.

"There were local Antifa groups that were actually scheduling these large-scale protests, and there were so many people who I saw online, just out in the open, who were saying things like, 'I hope you get Kirked,'" Cole said to Fox News.

The threat appeared to refer to the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

"I received over 200 explicit calls for violence from various groups and some individuals against me and the UW chapter," Cole said in an email to Newsweek.

She said she is working to reschedule her speaking engagement at UW.

"I am personally determined to speak on that campus," she added.

While liberals blamed TPUSA for the death of the transgender-identifying student, the Seattle Police Department released photographs Wednesday from surveillance video of the suspect they were seeking to identify.

The next day, police said the 31-year-old man turned himself in to police and was booked for murder.

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Turning Point USA released a statement about the event cancellation.

"In light of this tragedy and by an overwhelming surge of violent threats directed at our chapter, threats that appear deliberately designed to falsely associate our peaceful event with the murder, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming event with Chloe Cole."

They also condemned the "horrific act of violence" against the transgender-identifying student.

A spokesperson for the university told Newsweek they were unaware of any threats.

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