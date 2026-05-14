AOC thinks billionaires ‘can’t exist’ — but might win 2028 election

Former bartender and current Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is proving that no matter where you come from — or what ridiculous ideas you have — you can still be taken seriously as a potential candidate for president of the United States.

And BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells co-host Dave Landau that AOC, who is one of “the most famous politicians in America” while also being “a dunce,” is “surging to a lead in the 2028 primary for the first time.”

“AOC?” Dave asks, shocked.

“Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Stu replies.

“I just went blind in my right eye for a moment,” Dave jokes.

“It is legitimately possible that she could win,” Stu adds, before playing a clip of the congresswoman telling Ilana Glazer on the “It’s Open” podcast that billionaires “can’t earn” $1 billion.

“There’s a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned. Right? You can’t earn $1 billion. You just can’t earn that. You can get market power. You can break rules. You can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws. You can pay people less than what they’re worth. But you can’t earn that,” AOC explained.

“And so, you have to create a myth that since you didn’t earn that, you have to create a myth of earning it,” she added.

“I don’t have $1 billion,” Dave comments, “but I don’t trust anyone telling someone they didn’t earn the money they earned.”

“I don’t know when the country became this way,” Stu adds, “but they are this way now where you just get to, without accomplishing anything on your own, you get to just say that no one else deserves what they have achieved in their lives.”

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