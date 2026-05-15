Mother, 39, accused of pulling gun on children outside Chicago elementary school, making threats

A 39-year-old mother is accused of pulling a gun on children outside a Chicago elementary school and making threats because she thought one of the students had hit her son, who also attends the school, CWB Chicago reported, citing prosecutors.

The outlet said Kenosha Willis allegedly confronted kids outside O’Keeffe School of Excellence in the 6900 block of South Merrill Avenue on the afternoon of May 6.

'They don’t know who they messing with.'

Prosecutors said Willis pulled a black handgun from her purse and pointed it at two children while making threats, the outlet said.

Willis is accused of pointing the gun at a 9-year-old boy’s head, the outlet added, citing a Chicago Police Department report.

Prosecutors said one of the children called 911 as Willis walked away, the outlet noted, adding that a school security guard encountered a group of children running from the area who reported that a woman had a gun.

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Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Willis allegedly approached the security guard and began making additional threats about shooting the school and students, the outlet said: “They don’t know who they messing with. I’ll shoot this b**** up.”

As Willis left the scene, the guard flagged down a Chicago police officer who stopped Willis in her vehicle and found a firearm in her purse, the outlet said, citing prosecutors.

Judge Luciano Panici Jr. ordered Willis detained, CWB Chicago noted.

Willis is charged with making a threat to a person at a school, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, and violating the Illinois concealed carry act.

She remains in Cook County Jail with no bond as of Friday morning; her next hearing also is scheduled for Friday.

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