Mom boards school bus, threatens student, curses out bus driver — then repeats scene at HS, cops say. It ends badly for her.

A 48-year-old mother boarded a Florida school bus Monday morning and threatened a student and cursed out the bus driver, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

But the mother — identified by authorities as Latanya Rowe — allegedly was just getting started.

'These police ain't gonna be able to protect you!'

The bus was supposed to be taking students to Davenport High School, but Rowe apparently had some business to take care of first.

The sheriff's office said Rowe began cursing at and threatening a student on the bus about a Friday incident between the student and Rowe's son and daughter. The student victim recorded video of Rowe's profanities and threats, officials said.

"Yeah, record me!" she yelled to start things off. "I know where you live!"

She also cursed out the bus driver, accusing him of not "handling the situation" between her kids and the student, authorities said.

The bus driver told Rowe to get off the bus, but she refused, officials said, adding that when he told her he was contacting law enforcement, she left.

The sheriff's office said Rowe's actions caused the bus to be delayed by about 50 minutes.

Before the clip ended, Rowe was heard hollering — apparently at the student — that "these police ain't gonna be able to protect you!"

The sheriff's office said that when deputies went to Rowe's home, she told them through her Ring camera that she was at the high school.

Indeed, the two school resource deputies went to the high school's front office where they found Rowe cursing, yelling, and causing a disturbance, officials said. When the deputies attempted to take Rowe into custody, she resisted, the sheriff's office said.

What's more, Rowe's daughter was standing nearby and was told multiple times to move back, officials said, adding that she repeatedly refused and told deputies that she wanted to go to jail too. The sheriff's office said she was taken into custody for violation of the "Halo law" after warnings and resisting arrest.

Deputies investigating the original dispute between the three students on the bus — Rowe's son and daughter and the student victim — learned through several witnesses that Rowe's son had been bullying the student victim for a week and calling the victim racial slurs, officials said.

When all three students got off the bus Friday afternoon, the victim attempted to talk to Rowe's son and daughter, but they both punched the victim, officials said, adding that the victim fought back until another student separated them.

“The irony of this situation is that this woman's two children were found to be the aggressors in a fight that took place on Friday, yet she was screaming at the victim and accusing the victim of hurting her kids," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the aftermath. "The victim's parents declined to press charges and preferred that the school handle that internally, but we are moving forward with charging this mother for her criminal conduct. You cannot go onto a school bus or onto school property and cause a disturbance — schools are meant to be safe places where children learn.”

Rowe was charged with disrupting a school function, trespassing on school grounds, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, officials said, adding that she was released after posting $1,750 bond.

