'You talkin' s**t to my daughter?' Mom allegedly boards school bus, repeatedly punches 64-year-old driver, drags her by hair

Surveillance video caught the moment last week when a mom allegedly boarded a school bus in Mesa, Arizona, asked the 64-year-old bus driver if she was "talkin' s**t" to her daughter, and then unleashed a flurry of punches on the driver — and even began dragging the screaming driver by her hair toward the bus exit.

Police on Wednesday arrested 27-year-old Hermenegilda Marquez in connection with the April 11 incident, KSAZ-TV reported, adding that she's accused of aggravated assault on a school employee — a felony.



Investigators stated that "the defendant was shown video of the attack on the bus and was told that because she was on video committing the assault, she would be charged with a felony, but she showed no emotion upon hearing this," KSAZ added.

Oh, and KTVK-TV reported that Marquez was already on unsupervised probation for a domestic violence assault conviction.

What's the background?

Investigators said the incident took place after the bus driver dropped off children at a designated stop in a residential neighborhood near McKellips Road and 4th Avenue, KSAZ said, adding that court documents indicate the bus driver told police she's a substitute driver and normally isn't on the route.

Court documents indicated that school district video shows Marquez entering the bus and yelling at the driver, KSAZ reported.

"You talkin' s**t to my daughter?" the mother is heard yelling multiple times as she walks up the bus steps while students walk down the steps next to her and exit the bus. The woman appears to take a swing at the bus driver, who hollers at her to get off the bus.

KTVK, citing documents, reported that the bus driver said she didn’t know Marquez or her daughter and reportedly told Marquez she hadn’t said anything to anyone.

Soon, the mother exited the bus — but video shows at least two other individuals getting on the bus steps to berate the driver with one of them calling her a "stupid ass bitch."

With that, the mother got on the bus again and physically attacked the screaming driver with a flurry of punches and slaps. The attacker even tried to drag the bus driver out by her hair.

Court documents state that a male later identified as the defendant's boyfriend ran aboard the bus and pulled the defendant off the bus, KSAZ reported, adding that investigators said Marquez fled the scene in a car before officers arrived.

KSAZ's initial story about the attack cited a district letter to families saying the bus driver suffered minor injuries. KTVK, citing police, said the bus driver's pacemaker began to shock her.

A judge ordered the woman to stay away from the bus stop and set her bail at $5,000, according to a KSAZ video report.

Below is a longer video of the attack, including what prefaced it as well as the aftermath. Content warning: Language

