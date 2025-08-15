How did a terrorist in a tailored suit get Trump’s stamp of approval?

While the Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage has dominated headlines, another danger has quietly re-emerged — one far more dangerous to American lives than a frozen conflict in Eastern Europe. Donald Trump has legitimized a man who once led an al-Qaeda/ISIS faction, lifting U.S. terrorist designations and sanctions to recognize him as Syria’s leader.

For millions of Trump voters, ending America’s involvement in endless wars and repudiating the neocons who started them was a central promise. Trump’s campaign video “Preventing World War III” called out warmongers and globalist elites like no other candidate before him. He vowed to replace them with patriots and pursue an expressly America First foreign policy.

Trump’s instincts on war and peace can be right — if he listens to MAGA voices.

But instead of draining the neocon swamp, Trump has given it fresh water. His recognition of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani — the protégé of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — has kept us on the endless war track.

This isn’t what MAGA voted for.

How we got here

In December, Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria collapsed after 14 years of civil war. Into the vacuum stepped al-Jolani and his terrorist army, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham — the latest iteration of al-Qaeda and ISIS. This is the same Islamist movement that murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11, beheaded Americans, and committed atrocities across the globe.

Yet the United States — first under Joe Biden and now Trump — recognized HTS as a legitimate government. Trump went farther, praising al-Jolani as “a young, attractive guy” with “a strong past” and removing HTS from the U.S. government’s list of designated terrorist groups.

The ISIS record

Trump still celebrates the 2019 mission that killed ISIS founder al-Baghdadi. But Baghdadi's deputy, al-Jolani, was an equally ruthless figure — a homicidal psychopath once targeted by the State Department with a $10 million bounty and a spot on its most-wanted list.

ISIS, originally known as al-Qaeda in Iraq, became notorious for public beheadings, bombings, rape, sexual slavery, torture, and genocide — including the murder of Americans.

In 2011, al-Baghdadi sent al-Jolani to Syria to establish an ISIS foothold. Al-Jolani formed the Al-Nusra Front, Syria’s largest jihadist militia, which later evolved into HTS.

Interventionist fingerprints

ISIS didn’t appear from nowhere. U.S. foreign policy paved the way, under the influence of neoconservatives who believe that the purpose of American military might is to bend the world to their political will, regardless of who is in the White House. They’ve engineered endless wars in service of the military-industrial-congressional complex and globalist elites.

Just a month after 9/11, General Wesley Clark learned of a neocon plan within the Pentagon to topple seven Middle Eastern governments in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

Six are down. Only Iran remains.

The 2003 invasion of Iraq was predicated on nonexistent “weapons of mass destruction.” The result? 4,492 dead Americans, at least 655,000 dead Iraqis, trillions of tax dollars squandered, the ascent of ISIS, and a far more dangerous Iran.

Barack Obama’s decision in 2011 to oust Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi was another interventionist catastrophe. Spearheaded by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Democrat by party, neoconservative interventionist by worldview), Libya was left a barbaric, failed state.

Photo by OMAR ALBAW/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

After Gaddafi was sodomized to death by a mob of savages, Clinton perversely gloated: “We came, we saw — he died.” Now Libya is a human trafficking hub with open-air slave markets.

Then came Syria. Obama secretly authorized the CIA’s Operation Timber Sycamore to arm “moderate” rebels. Billions’ worth of weapons ended up on the black market or with al-Qaeda affiliates, including al-Jolani’s forces.

Syria has been shattered — 530,000 dead, 13 million displaced, with 6 million fleeing abroad.

Immigration jihad

Since 2001, U.S.-led wars have displaced 38 million people, destabilizing Europe and swelling its Muslim population to 44 million. Many have no interest in assimilating. Globalist elites and EU leaders have encouraged this migration to weaken national sovereignty and culture.

Clothes make the man?

When Assad fell, al-Jolani rebranded. Out went the mujahedeen garb; in came tailored European suits. Trump praised him and lifted sanctions, granting his regime international legitimacy.

Predictably, HTS continues slaughtering Christians, Druze, Alawites, and other Shia Muslims.

The choice ahead

When it comes to foreign affairs, Trump’s presidency is faltering. Badly. Caving to neocon interventionists has escalated war and betrayed his base. Embracing an al-Qaeda/ISIS warlord desecrates the memory of every victim of jihadist terror.

I still believe Trump’s instincts on war and peace can be right — if he listens to MAGA voices. Patriots inside and outside his administration must push him to break with the neocons, reject al-Jolani, and put America First again.