Mom and her 17-year-old daughter board middle school bus, start slugging 8th-grade boy: Report

A mother and her 17-year-old daughter boarded an Indianapolis-area middle school bus last week and starting hitting an 8th-grade boy, according to WXIN-TV.

Warren Township School Police said in a report that officers were called just before 9 a.m. March 6 for a “simple assault disturbance” and trespassing at the intersection of East 35th Street and North Richardt Avenue, the station said.

'You wanna put your hands on my brother? If I have to get back on this bus, I’m gonna kill you.'

WXIN said the "media narrative written in the police report" reads “parent and sister board brother’s school bus to fight.”

The station reported that a video of the fight was posted on Facebook. However, the video now appears to have been taken down.

What happened on the bus?

WXIN, however, reported that the clip appears to show a student in a gray hoodie punching another student in a dark gray T-shirt. The student in the gray hoodie throws least six punches, the station said, adding that two females then walk toward the fight.

WXIN said the females grab at the student in the gray hoodie, and one of the females is seen standing atop a school bus seat and ripping the gray hoodie off him.

"Stop jumping him! Hey, don't jump him!" a bystander yells at the two females.

But the two females begin throwing multiple punches at the gray hoodie-wearing student, and the punches appear to land on the student’s head, chest, and stomach, WXIN reported.

The station added that before delivering more punches, one of the females in the video asks the hoodie-wearing student, "You wanna put your hands on my brother? If I have to get back on this bus, I’m gonna kill you.” However, those outbursts aren't audible on WXIN's video report.

The station said the other female yelled at the person recording the incident, “I’m sick of you b***h-a** kids at this school. Yeah, record it!”

The video ends before the two females leave the bus, WXIN said.

You can view the station's video report here about the incident; it includes some clips from the now-deleted video of the physical attack.

Arrests

The police report states that three people were arrested on the following preliminary charges, WXIN said:

A 36-year-old Indianapolis woman was charged with battery (a Class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (fighting) (a Class B misdemeanor), intimidation (a Class A misdemeanor), and criminal trespass/refuse to leave (a Class A misdemeanor).

A 17-year-old Indianapolis female was charged with battery (a Class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (fighting) (a Class B misdemeanor).

A 13-year-old Indianapolis male was charged with battery (a Class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (fighting) (a Class B misdemeanor).

The station said no other information is provided in the police report or in the school’s statement.

Anything else?

Officials from Warren Township — which is about 20 minutes east of Indianapolis — told WXIN the district is taking “all necessary steps to address the situation” and asking witnesses to provide further information.

The station added that since "all charges listed in the police report are preliminary misdemeanors," it's not naming any of the individuals who were arrested.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!