Allie Beth Stuckey reacts: Mail-order abortion pills blocked as Supreme Court battle looms

On May 1, 2026, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to temporarily reinstate in-person dispensing requirements for the abortion pill mifepristone — blocking its delivery by mail or telemedicine nationwide.



The ruling paused 2023 FDA regulations to allow remote prescribing and was immediately appealed to the Supreme Court.

Dr. Christina Francis tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey that one of the co-plaintiffs in the case was coerced into a chemical abortion by her boyfriend, who threatened her if she didn’t take the drugs.

“Thankfully, the Fifth Circuit recognized that this is a real, active danger to state pro-life laws, but also to individual women who are being harmed and, of course, pre-born children who are being harmed by these drugs,” Francis explains.

“And so, the Fifth Circuit said, ‘While this case is making its way through the court, we need that in-person dispensing requirement back immediately,’” she adds.

“But then what happened at the Supreme Court?” Stuckey asks.

“That Fifth Circuit decision was immediately appealed to the Supreme Court by the abortion drug manufacturers,” Francis explains, while Stuckey points out that there are several reasons why it’s so important that the decision to require in-person dispensing of the abortion pill stands.

“Obviously, we don’t want any babies to be killed with the abortion pill at all, but this in-person visit requirement is a really important, not only deterrent possibly, but also just to preserve the safety of the women who are seeking to use this abortion pill,” she says.

“Absolutely,” Francis agrees. “So, we know at its baseline, this abortion drug, mifepristone, is inherently dangerous. It’s four times more dangerous than surgical abortions. But that’s when it’s being dispensed in person.”

“When a woman has an in-person evaluation by a medical professional,” she explains, it makes sure “they know how far along she is in her pregnancy, ensures that she does not have an ectopic pregnancy, which is life-threatening to her, and ensures that she is actually the one who wants the abortion, that it’s not someone forcing her into that.”

And without in-person dispensing, Francis tells Stuckey that “abortion is essentially legal in all 50 states right now.“

“This is a federal mandate that is overriding all state pro-life laws right now,” she adds.

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