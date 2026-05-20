Democrat voters in Georgia want nothing to do with Trump-hating ex-Republican

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan appears to be a washed-up politician without a party after Democrat voters showed on Tuesday they want nothing to do with him.

Duncan spent nearly a decade in state elected office as a Republican. He was a representative in the Georgia House from 2013 until 2017 and lieutenant governor from 2019 until 2023, so he was an executive in charge during the controversial 2020 presidential election.

'I remain 100% committed to ... combating ... the Donald Trump crisis.'

A month after the 2020 race in Georgia was called for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, Duncan claimed that persistent GOP challenges to the results would damage the Republican Party. "I’m very, very worried that this affects our brand of conservatism," he said at the time.

By 2024, Duncan had morphed into an ardently anti-Trump activist. Not only did he endorse Biden for re-election as well as Biden's replacement, Kamala Harris, but Duncan even made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention, begging voters to "dump Trump."

In January 2025, the Georgia Republican Party formally expelled Duncan, prohibiting him from entering party events or property, banning him from running for state office again as a Republican, and expunging its endorsements of his previous campaigns.

By mid-September, Duncan had fully transitioned into a donkey, declaring his candidacy to run for Georgia governor as Democrat in 2026.

RELATED: Georgia GOP banishes former lieutenant governor after Harris endorsement

Keisha Lance Bottoms; Megan Varner/Getty Images

It didn't go well.

In the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Duncan finished a humiliating fourth, garnering just 7% of the total vote. The winner, Keisha Lance Bottoms, served only one tumultuous term as mayor of Atlanta that included the violent 2020 riots.

Even in his concession tweet, Duncan still continued to rail against Trump: "While this result wasn’t what we hoped for, I remain 100% committed to standing up for our state. That means combating the affordability crisis, the health care crisis and the Donald Trump crisis."

Trump, meanwhile, claimed victory after victory Tuesday night as his preferred candidates in Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Oregon either won their races outright or at least advanced to an upcoming runoff.

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