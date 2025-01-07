Georgia GOP banishes former lieutenant governor after Harris endorsement

A former lieutenant governor of Georgia has been formally banished from the state Republican Party after he endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, party leaders announced that ex-Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan had been expelled by unanimous vote after his single term in office "was marred by embarrassment and scandal," including a series of alleged attempts to undermine fellow Republicans.

Duncan, who served as second in command from 2019 until 2023 and in the state House from 2013 until 2017, campaigned "as a Trump supporting conservative," the party resolution claimed. However, once he entered office, he "sought openly to undermine and sabotage" the candidacy of other Georgia Republicans, including current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker.

Duncan also has a troubled history with the truth, the party indicated. He allegedly "falsely" implied that he had been endorsed by then-President Donald Trump. He also claimed "he graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology, played major league baseball as a member of the Miami Marlins and was a 'successful businessman.'"

'Geoff Duncan clearly decided to join with the Democratic Party, and particularly extreme elements of the Democratic Party.'

Duncan made no bones about his opposition to Trump in 2024. He not only endorsed President Joe Biden as well as Biden's replacement, Kamala Harris, but he also spoke at the DNC in August, calling on voters to "dump Trump."

Voters in Georgia and across the country did not heed his cries, and now that Trump is about to assume office once again, the Georgia GOP has officially cut ties with Duncan.

The resolution bars Duncan from all party property and events and prevents him running for office in Georgia as a Republican. It also expunges the previous endorsements he received from the party when he ran for the state House and for lieutenant governor.

"Geoff Duncan is no longer a Republican," Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said in a statement to WSB-TV. "Geoff Duncan clearly decided to join with the Democratic Party, and particularly extreme elements of the Democratic Party."

The resolution demands that Duncan refrain from referring to himself as a Republican, and McKoon asked media outlets to characterize him as an "expelled Republican."

Duncan responded to the resolution to expel him by retweeting it, adding the message: "Hard to believe this is a good use of time for a party that’s only got a limited amount of time to figure out mass deportations, world peace and global tariffs. Learn how to take a victory lap not light another dumpster fire @JoshMcKoon."

H/T: Eric Daugherty

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!