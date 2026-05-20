Democrat power-grab attempt goes south. AGAIN.

Democrats committed earlier this year to ideologically flipping the Georgia Supreme Court, where eight of the current nine justices are appointees of Republican governors, but they hit a major snag: Georgia voters.

Democrats' plan was to oust a pair of incumbents in the May 19 election, replace them with a pair of pro-abortion radicals, then, in 2028, similarly knock out the trio of GOP-appointed justices who will be facing re-election.

'The people of Georgia have made clear that they want to keep politics out of Georgia's courtrooms.'

Charlie Bailey, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in April that his party was investing a historic sum in the campaigns of former Democrat state Sen. Jen Jordan and personal injury attorney Miracle Rankin, noting that "it's the most money that the Georgia Democratic Party has spent in judicial races in 20 years."

In addition to outside money, the liberal challengers enjoyed the support of outsiders, including pro-abortion groups and former President Barack Obama.

Obama, who endorsed both Jordan and Rankin, issued a reminder on Tuesday afternoon that "the decisions made by state supreme courts touch every part of our lives" and implored voters to "get this one right."

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Twice-failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris also weighed in from afar, telling Georgia voters to back Rankin and Jordan, whom she characterized as "extraordinary leaders."

Just as Democrats wasted millions of dollars on the unlawful, Obama-backed redistricting power-grab in Virginia — which the Old Dominion's Supreme Court torpedoed on May 8 — their court-flipping scheme in Georgia similarly proved to be a humiliating failure.

Georgia Supreme Court Justices Sarah Warren and Charlie Bethel, the Republican-appointed incumbents whom Gov. Brian Kemp threw his support behind, handily crushed their Democrat-backed challengers.

With over 95% of the expected votes in, Warren secured over 350,000 votes more than Jordan, beating the former Democrat lawmaker 59.3% to 40.7%.

Warren said in a statement following her decisive victory, "Today, the people of Georgia have made clear that they want to keep politics out of Georgia's courtrooms. The Supreme Court of Georgia is a nonpartisan court by constitutional design, and I am thankful that it will stay that way."

Bethel, a former Republican state senator, had a closer race but still came out on top, taking 51.1% of the total vote.

Whereas his challenger, Rankin, demonstrated on the campaign trail that she was sensitive and receptive to the ideological fads of the day, Bethel made clear on the campaign trail that he remains "committed to following Georgia law without respect to my personal preferences or the popular sentiment of the day."

According to AdImpact, over $4 million was blown on ads across the two races.

Kemp congratulated the victors and stressed that "the Democrats are not going to take their foot off the gas heading into November, and neither will we. Keep Choppin'!"

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